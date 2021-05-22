newsbreak-logo
Uvalde, TX

Save up to $0.86 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Uvalde

Uvalde Post
Uvalde Post
 2 days ago
(UVALDE, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Uvalde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon.

Minits at 800 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.53 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Exxon at 484 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:37 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.69.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Minits

800 E Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.63
$--
$--
$2.79

H-E-B

201 E Main St , Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.11
$2.76

Murphy USA

3100 E Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.82
$3.11
$2.76

Stripes

2815 E Main St, Uvalde
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:37 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Uvalde Post

Uvalde Post

Uvalde, TX
ABOUT

With Uvalde Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

