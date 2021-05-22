newsbreak-logo
Hannibal, MO

Where's the cheapest gas in Hannibal?

Posted by 
Hannibal Times
Hannibal Times
 2 days ago
(HANNIBAL, MO) According to Hannibal gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Big River Oil Co at 1920 Orchard Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 804 Mark Twain Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Hannibal area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

3660 Stardust Dr, Hannibal
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Hannibal Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

