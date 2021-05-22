Where's the cheapest gas in Hannibal?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: All the work is done. Ready to move in. House has had complete remodel during the Fall of 2020. Roof, furnace, central air, water heater, plumbing, wiring, flooring, lighting, painting, kitchen and bath updates make this home just like new. Alley access and off street parking provide access to the back entrance with no steps. Includes an extra lot. Basement is full with walk out door. Kitchen includes appliances, wood bar area with separate dining room. Spacious bedrooms with new carpet. Full bath completely updated. Check out the low interest rates and beat the cost of renting.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kristy Trevathan, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMDA4NTQxNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Location, location, location, this split foyer home offers over 2300 sq ft of living space. The bright kitchen has a walk in pantry and breakfast bar. The living room has a vaulted ceiling with lots of natural sunlight. There is a formal dining room that walks out to the deck and fenced in yard. The large master suite has a walk in closet and an abundance of space in the bathroom. The laundry facilities are located on the main level. The lower level is finished with a family room and gas fireplace, a sleeping room and a full bath. Any buyer will love the oversized garage with built in storage shelves. Make your appointment today!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sue-ann Westhoff, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxODUwOCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>MOTIVATED SELLERS, OPEN TO OFFERS!!! Attention Investors!!! Three bedroom, one bath home. Property is being sold "As Is", seller will not make any repairs. Utilities are not on at the property. Buyers can have any inspections, utilities can be turned on/off at buyers expense.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Tara Zeiger, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAwMDkzNyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Are you in the market to build some equity in a home that needs just a few more improvements? This home provides a lot of potential in just that. There are 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms ,1 car detached garage all on a level lot. Some improvements have been started which include a new hot water heater, new front door, new drywall in 3 rooms, new bathroom, new cook top and double oven. All building materials on site will convey. Call today to check out your new project.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Sue-ann Westhoff, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwTUFSSVMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtTUFSSVNNTy0yMTAxNDMzMyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>