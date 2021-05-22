Where's the cheapest gas in Hannibal?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: AVAILABLE AGAIN! Top of the line improvements to this exquisite Mid-Century Modern home on 7.4 Acres with a gorgeous view of the Mississippi River. Panoramic views from every angle with brand new windows installed in 2019. Vintage Kitchen with modern style metal cabinets, quartz countertops and top of the line appliances. Separate Laundry Room off the kitchen as well as spacious pantry. Formal Dining Room with hardwood flooring opens to the newly remodeled Sun-Room offering 4 season use. The Master Bedroom has a newly renovated Bathroom Suite and the Second Bedroom has an updated private Bath. The 3rd Bedroom Suite is located on the other side of the home for privacy. This room offers a Full Bath and Private Deck with a beautiful view of the river and rolling hills. The 4th Bedroom features a Murphy's Bed along with built in Closets, Dresser and Half Bath. Perfect for Overnight Guests or an office. Lower level garage has new glass front door that ties the style together. Call today!

This home has Seven(7) rooms with over 1600 square feet. 3rd bedroom has been used as an office. Laundry is in the closet off this bedroom. Tall ceilings and spacious rooms add to the roominess. Corner cupboard in dining room is a perfect touch. Newer laminate flooring in 4 rooms. Original wood floors in kitchen and sun room. Plenty of storage. Ladder access to attic. Wrap around deck has been replaced. Porch swing will stay. Side deck and fenced back yard are ready for pets and/or children. Today's market is a great time to buy. Interest rates are at all time lows. Starter home or rental investment. Schedule a showing today.

RARE OPPORTUNITY - HOME WITH RIVERVIEW! This home was built in 1956 with a traditional floor plan. Its larger than it looks, approx 2896 sq ft on the main floor, plus an additional 800 sq ft in the basement. Brick ranch with 4 bedrooms and 4 baths. Home needs some updating but lots of opportunity for the next owner. Bring your ideas and plans! As soon as you walk in the front door you'll immediately see the river view from the spacious living room with a wall of windows and gas fireplace with shelving on both sides. Hardwood flooring under the carpet in the bedrooms. Master bedroom has 3 closets and full bath. Small office tucked away between the foyer and the kitchen. Basement features a family room with 2nd fireplace, 4th bedroom, full bath, laundry and storage area. 2 car garage tuck under. Riverview homes are a rare find! Come take a look and enjoy the neighborhood. No seller's disclosure provided. Refrigerator does not stay.

The property is beautiful custom built two story house with full brick, a porch, patios, composite decks, fireplaces, four ground source heat humps, a four car attached garage, full totally finished basement , attached pool/guest house , asphalt circle drive and a 40x60 outbuilding with metal siding. The home was custom built by the Goodhart brothers construction company. The property is located on 72 acres adjacent to the Hannibal city limits, woods with wildlife and a pond. This executive style home has 5,216 above grade sq. ft. and a additional below grade walk out basement of 2,656 sq. ft. There are 15 rooms with 4 bedrooms and 4 full and 2 half baths. On the south end of the house is a 24'x48' garage with concrete floors, and four overhead electrically operated aluminum doors. There is a 30'x49' concrete apron in front of the garage. On the north end of the house is a 70'x36' attached private pool/guest house. The amenities are too many to list, but this home is truly special.