Mineral Wells, TX

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mineral Wells

Mineral Wells Journal
Mineral Wells Journal
 2 days ago
(MINERAL WELLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mineral Wells area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 1101 Se First St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

603 N Fm-1821, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.31
$3.31

E-Z Mart

816 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.33
$--

E-Z Mart

701 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.33
$--

E-Z Mart

1505 W Hubbard St, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$3.33
$--

E-Z Mart

700 Se 25Th Ave, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.04
$--
$--

Shell

3103 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.06
$3.35
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mineral Wells, TX
55
Followers
128
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mineral Wells Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

