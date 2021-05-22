Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mineral Wells

(MINERAL WELLS, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mineral Wells area offering savings of $0.88 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 603 N Fm-1821. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 1101 Se First St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 603 N Fm-1821, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.31

E-Z Mart 816 S Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ --

E-Z Mart 701 N Oak Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ --

E-Z Mart 1505 W Hubbard St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ --

E-Z Mart 700 Se 25Th Ave, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.04 $ -- $ --

Shell 3103 E Hubbard St, Mineral Wells

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.06 $ 3.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.