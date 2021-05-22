Gas savings: The cheapest station in Mineral Wells

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Horse ranch with 5 bedroom custom home, 3 and a half bath, large pool, two ponds, fenced, cross-fenced, just outside city limits but with city water and city sewer, great well for the sprinkler system, and animals, alarm system, extra large master bath with steam shower and large whirlpool tub, two fireplaces, balcony off the master, two living areas, gazebo, large greenhouse, hunting, views, trees, and 36 acres with many options. There is also cross fencing and divided pastures. There is a gated entrance that has a paved drive going all the way to the house. The barn has 7 stalls, inside and outside entry for every stall, wash rack, tack and feed room, vet area, living quarters, and covered equipment section.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Bourquin, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070</strong></p> The home has 4352 sf of living space including two living areas, two fireplaces, formal dinning, split bedrooms, vaulted ceilings, metal covered shank shingles, air-conditioned sun room, office study, large kitchen with double ovens, oversized garage, three separate AC units, plantation shutters, porte-cochere, manicured landscaping, and a workshop shed. There are some very unique qualities that you will need to see to appreciate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Bourquin, BOURQUIN REALTY at 940-329-5070</strong></p> The spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar boasts custom made oak cabinets and ceramic tile for a sophisticated and easy to clean space. Between the arched pass-throughs and abundance of storage, this home does not miss a detail. Walk from your patio, by your pool, to open the metal privacy fence gate, to view your horses and cattle in the pasture with the loafing sheds. This property includes a water trough in the middle of the pasture as well as an exterior building that is both a great office and storage space.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ricky Sorrells, Powerstar Realty at 800-952-8988</strong></p> Location, location, location this 13.980 wooded acres on the side a hill with a breath taking, spectacular view. Lots of wild life at the end of a cul-de-sac and 15 minutes from town. The house needs renovations but does have a new roof November 2019. You have to see this one. You won't be disappointed<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Hogg, Home Beacon Realty, LLC at 512-820-7028</strong></p>