Here’s the cheapest gas in Bainbridge Saturday

NICE FAMILY HOME.. if you been looking for something outside the city limits this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home may be for you. With over 1760 heated square feet, laminate and vinyl floors, formal living and dining room, den with fireplace, breakfast bar and breakfast area, double carport. Plus, a nice storage building. Must see to appreciate. Come and check out this cute 3 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood on a corner lot! The interior has been freshly painted just this week! Upon walking in the front door, you'll notice a nice vaulted ceiling as you enter the living room. This home has a split floor plan for added privacy. Outside you'll see a great fenced in back yard for hanging out or playing. This market is HOT, come and see today! Move-in ready! It is a perfect family home located in a well-established neighborhood on a corner lot. The outside of the house has been freshly painted, new landscaping, custom-made wooden shutters, new solid wood front door with ornate glass window, and a new roof! It also has new HVAC, water heater, and septic. The backyard is completely fenced and has a firepit area, metal storage building on a slab, and above ground pool. The interior is a split floor plan with an open concept from the spacious living room through the large kitchen/dining room and into the bonus sunroom. The living room fireplace is wood burning and brick. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a large island. Just off the kitchen is the pantry/laundry room with more shelving for storage. The sunroom leads through the back door onto the carport with an outdoor storage closet. The master bedroom has both a linen and walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms share a hallway linen closet and full bath. One has a walk-in closet while the other has a double closet. This home is a must-see! Guaranteed to fall in love with it's beauty and charm! Make an appointment today before it's gone! A VIEW OF THE WATER from most every window in this 4200 sq. ft. custom built home on the Beautiful Flint River sitting on 10.4 acres with 530 ft of shore- line. You will have to see this home yourself to appreciate its design and the breathtaking views. Top quality throughout! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, formal dining area, huge family room, cozy den with fireplace, office, screen porch, lots of storage, 4 car garage, 20 x 50 in-ground pool enclosed and so much more!!! Call to see this one of a kind property!!! 