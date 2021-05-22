newsbreak-logo
Bainbridge, GA

Here’s the cheapest gas in Bainbridge Saturday

Bainbridge Digest
Bainbridge Digest
 2 days ago
(BAINBRIDGE, GA) According to Bainbridge gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.90 per gallon on gas.

Inland at 401 Us-27 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Inland at 525 W Shotwell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bainbridge area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.80 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Inland

401 Us-27 N, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.2
$3.65
$2.89

Inland

525 W Shotwell St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.25
$3.65
$2.89

Inland

201 E Calhoun St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3
$3.29
$2.95

Murphy USA

502 E Alice St, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

BP

1405 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.46
$2.99

RaceWay

1418 Tallahassee Hwy, Bainbridge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Bainbridge, GAPosted by
Bainbridge Digest

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Bainbridge

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Bainbridge. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Bainbridge, GAPosted by
Bainbridge Digest

Check out these homes on the Bainbridge market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Good investment property. Two for price of one. main house and house out back you can also turn into rental.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Linda Collins GRI,ABR,ARS,ASP, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> A VIEW OF THE WATER from most every window in this 4200 sq. ft. custom built home on the Beautiful Flint River sitting on 10.4 acres with 530 ft of shore- line. You will have to see this home yourself to appreciate its design and the breathtaking views. Top quality throughout! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, formal dining area, huge family room, cozy den with fireplace, office, screen porch, lots of storage, 4 car garage, 20 x 50 in-ground pool enclosed and so much more!!! Call to see this one of a kind property!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Looking for something just outside city limits of Bainbridge? You need to check out this 4 bedroom, 2 bath mobile home with 2 storage buildings and fenced back yard on 1 acre. Well and septic tank, handicap ramp on back, fireplace, lots of large closets and storage. Home needs a little work. Call agent today to view this great deal.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Cathy McConnell, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Come and check out this cute 3 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood on a corner lot! The interior has been freshly painted just this week! Upon walking in the front door, you'll notice a nice vaulted ceiling as you enter the living room. This home has a split floor plan for added privacy. Outside you'll see a great fenced in back yard for hanging out or playing. This market is HOT, come and see today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Bulger, Keller Williams Town & Country Realty at 850-201-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Bainbridge, GAPost-Searchlight

Colonial Pipeline cyber attack closes some gas pumps

Glennie Bench, President and Chief Operating Officer of Southwest Georgia Oil, was contacted on Tuesday and asked about the gas supplies to this region. She relayed the information she is getting from Colonial Pipeline, which recently suffered a cyberattack on its pipeline. It supplies much of the eastern United States.
Bainbridge, GAPosted by
Bainbridge Digest

Homes for sale in Bainbridge: New listings

(BAINBRIDGE, GA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Bainbridge area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Bainbridge, GAPosted by
Bainbridge Digest

House hunt Bainbridge: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: NICE FAMILY HOME.. if you been looking for something outside the city limits this 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home may be for you. With over 1760 heated square feet, laminate and vinyl floors, formal living and dining room, den with fireplace, breakfast bar and breakfast area, double carport. Plus, a nice storage building. Must see to appreciate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Come and check out this cute 3 bed 2 bath home in a great neighborhood on a corner lot! The interior has been freshly painted just this week! Upon walking in the front door, you'll notice a nice vaulted ceiling as you enter the living room. This home has a split floor plan for added privacy. Outside you'll see a great fenced in back yard for hanging out or playing. This market is HOT, come and see today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Bulger, Keller Williams Town & Country Realty at 850-201-4663</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGh3ZXN0JTIwR2VvcmdpYSUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycyUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1TV0dBQlItOTY1MiUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate>Move-in ready! It is a perfect family home located in a well-established neighborhood on a corner lot. The outside of the house has been freshly painted, new landscaping, custom-made wooden shutters, new solid wood front door with ornate glass window, and a new roof! It also has new HVAC, water heater, and septic. The backyard is completely fenced and has a firepit area, metal storage building on a slab, and above ground pool. The interior is a split floor plan with an open concept from the spacious living room through the large kitchen/dining room and into the bonus sunroom. The living room fireplace is wood burning and brick. The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space with a large island. Just off the kitchen is the pantry/laundry room with more shelving for storage. The sunroom leads through the back door onto the carport with an outdoor storage closet. The master bedroom has both a linen and walk-in closet. The spare bedrooms share a hallway linen closet and full bath. One has a walk-in closet while the other has a double closet. This home is a must-see! Guaranteed to fall in love with it's beauty and charm! Make an appointment today before it's gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>A VIEW OF THE WATER from most every window in this 4200 sq. ft. custom built home on the Beautiful Flint River sitting on 10.4 acres with 530 ft of shore- line. You will have to see this home yourself to appreciate its design and the breathtaking views. Top quality throughout! Home has 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, formal dining area, huge family room, cozy den with fireplace, office, screen porch, lots of storage, 4 car garage, 20 x 50 in-ground pool enclosed and so much more!!! Call to see this one of a kind property!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Gail Long, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>