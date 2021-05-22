newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

Walterboro gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Walterboro News Flash
Walterboro News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0a891RLv00

(WALTERBORO, SC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Walterboro area offering savings of $2.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Horizon at 3304 Robertson Blvd. Regular there was listed at $1.78 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.99 at Stop-N-Go at 300 N Jefferies Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Walterboro area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.82 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Horizon

3304 Robertson Blvd, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$3.03
$3.33
$2.79
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$2.85

Enmarket

1796 Snider Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.72
$--
$3.31
$2.79
card
card$2.78
$--
$3.37
$3.09

E-Z Shop

1539 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$--
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Enmarket

775 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.73
$3.03
$3.43
$2.75
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$2.81

Bobops

401 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.05
$3.25
$2.79

Bobops

265 Bells Hwy, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$2.79
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79

Murphy USA

2100 Bells Hwy, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$2.85
$3.18
$2.86
card
card$2.77
$2.91
$3.21
$2.99

Valero

703 Wichman St, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$--

Shell

201 S. Jefferies Blvd., Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Parker's

774 N Jefferies Blvd, Walterboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.54
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:11 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro, SC
68
Followers
134
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Walterboro News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Price Comparison#Bargain Hunters#Sc#Stop N Go#N Jefferies Blvd#Gallon#Savings#Horizon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view.Notes: call listing agent for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy R Shuman, Coastal Point RE - Beaufort at 843-906-1159</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Sweatman, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't Miss this Established 64 Acre Property, including a Tree Nursery, Hay Field, Winery, and Wedding Venue, along 1,300 Linear Feet of Road Frontage - Perfectly Suited for a Horse Farm or Growing Crops! Surrounded by Mature Oaks & Pines, this Wide Open & Idyllic Country Paradise is an Ideal Farm or Rental Venue, and it features Multiple Turn-key Amenities! ** Home to Walterboro's Esteemed Lighthouse Winery & Vineyard, this Property is Equipped with Rows & Rows of Ison & Muscadine Grapes, as well as a Charming Pecan Grove, a Well-Established Tree Nursery, and a Hay Field ** Your Horses will feel like Thoroughbreds with Access to a 24 Acre Pasture of Carolina Bermuda Hay! ** This Beautiful & Peaceful 64 Acre Property includes a 3BR/1BA Cottage Home with 1,568sqft, as well as a Stocked Pond with an Island in the Rear of the Property ** Colleton County has Confirmed the Potential for a Couple Additional Homes to be Built on the Property (permit will be required), so there is Plenty of Room for your Family & Hired Farm Hands to Reside ** Surrounding the Wooded Perimeter is an 8ft Deer Fence, which Protects your Events & Crops from the Area's Indigenous Wildlife ** There is a Ton of Storage Space Available, including 3 Storage Sheds and an Open-Pole Barn with Plenty of Room for Storing Tractors & Farming Equipment ** Included in this Expansive Acreage is a Fully-Established Wedding or Rental Venue, which includes a Welcoming Entrance Well with Fountain Feature, a Private Lake Backdrop, a Gazebo Alter, a Heated & Cooled Reception Venue that Hosts 250+ Guests, His & Her Bathrooms, a Catering Prep Kitchen, 25 Wooden Benches, and Plenty of Parking. Tables & Chairs will Convey with the Sale! Renters & Guests will Love being within 7 Miles to I-95 and at least 12 Nearby Hotels. The Seller has also Secured a Permit for a New Building, if needed, which can be Accommodated by the Current Septic System ** If desired, the Rental Venue could easily be Converted into Horse Stables, where you can Offer Monthly Boarding Services for Several Hundred Dollars per Stall! ** The Main Well Currently Supplies the Entire Property with Water. The Watering System will Convey, but the Crop Inventory & Wedding Rental Linens will be Negotiated at Time of Purchase ** The Current Owner is Retiring and has Effortlessly Attracted Interest for Weddings, Wine Tastings, and other Rental Needs with Little-to-No Advertising! With an Acceptable Offer, the Seller is willing to Provide Operational Guidance to the New Lucky Owner! <p><strong>For open house information, contact Hunter Reynolds, EXP Realty LLC at 888-440-2798</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This renovated brick ranch home is nestled on a large lot in a quiet and established neighborhood. It features a durable metal roof. The front porch welcomes you home. As you enter, you're greeted by refinished hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, and a spacious floor plan, with a great flow for entertaining and everyday living. The dining room will be perfect for dinners with family and friends. The large updated kitchen boasts new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet and counter space, and a breakfast/casual dining area. The bedrooms are all spacious in size and feature new carpet. The bathrooms have also been renovated and feature new luxury vinyl plank flooring, new vanities, new toilets, new mirrors, and tub/shower combos with updated surrounds. The large backyard will be perfect for grilling out, entertaining, or watching the kids play. You'll also find a storage shed, which is a great place for storing your tools and lawn equipment. Conveniently located near shopping, dining, the medical center, I-95, and Historic Downtown Walterboro. Come see your new home, today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jeff Cook, Jeff Cook Real Estate LLC at 843-225-2002</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwQ2hhcmxlc3RvbiUyMFRyaWRlbnQlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUkVBTFRPUlMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtQ1RBUlNDLTIxMDA2NTg0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Your 4-day outlook for Walterboro weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walterboro: Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Get weather-ready — Walterboro’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Walterboro: Thursday, May 13: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 14: Sunny in the day; while clear during night; Saturday, May 15: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Sunday, May 16: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Homes for sale in Walterboro: New listings

(WALTERBORO, SC) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Walterboro area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Walterboro, SCPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Check out these homes on the Walterboro market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This home is definitely worth taking a look at! It's a 2018 Home with that Farm style appeal that sits on 1.2 acres! Lots of upgrades and a great covered deck to hang out on in the back. This home will definitely sell fast, so book your showing today so you don't miss out.**Home is down long drive not on road front.**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Kelly Sweatman, Cole & Associates Inc. at 843-549-6611</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Experience a walk-thru of this uniquely beautiful property that you could call Home! Custom constructed in 2005, this 4,473 sq.ft. 5bdrm/4bath 2 1/2 story Gothic Cypress Log Home sits on a private 2 Acres (Front & Back Yards) with an additional 42.2 acres some wooded acreage, plus 3 hunting stands behind the home for a total of 44.2 Acres. Enter the impressive home thru a front door imported from an 1880's English Church. All interior doors custom built to match. 2 interior Gothic arched entrances/doorways are intriguing as are the double-paned wood windows + several Gothic arched windows. The Kitchen has heart-pine flooring as do the Dining and Sunroom. Custom kitchen cabinets and beautiful granite countertops. A wood Catwalk/Bridge connects the Lofts on uppermost floor overlooking the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining areas creating an open concept. Downstairs Game room will delight your family & guests with a wet bar w/refrigerator and dumbwaiter closet going up to the Kitchen on Main floor. (Dumbwaiter awaiting installation). Light flows into the Sunroom which is flanked by Gazebo Rooms w/beaded board ceilings. Custom outdoor seating area in back of the Sunroom w/ceiling fans. Built-in Breakfast Nook w/Window Box Seats/Storage in Sunroom. The Master Bedroom is large with a sitting room in the Gazebo. Master Bath has slate tile, an oversized Jacuzzi plus his and her Vanities w/sinks. Enjoy the custom-built Closets with great organizational shelving/clothing racks. Elegant Library with built-in bookcases. A secret bathroom lies behind a built-in wall in the Library. The home has two gas log Fireplaces. Saferoom on ground floor has rebar-reinforced concrete walls w/steel door and no windows. Heated/cooled Mudroom w/sink. Nice Porch w/Ceiling fans in front of home. In fact, there are 33 Ceiling Fans total inside and out! Patio w/Ceiling Fans on ground floor in the back of the home. Custom landscaping designed and installed in October 2014. The architectural landscape treats the senses with two Waterfalls and Pond at the large Pergola with Ceiling Fan surrounded by an expansive flower garden. What an amazing site to host a Wedding & Reception! The garden located in front of the home, features a Fountain with 400 year old Chinese Stone Bowls. The fines gravel driveway is lined with Palm Trees. Irrigation and electric are on separate well and system from the house providing an automatic drip irrigation system and night time automatic lighting. The property is bordered on the back, by a clear stream plus hardy Cypress Trees with an abundance of wildlife. One car garage and approximately 400 sq. ft.. Workshop/Outbuilding w/electricity. Septic and well on �� acre near road, if desired to put small house in future. Main Log Home has separate septic and well. 3 A/C Units  1 per floor, Gas Stove w/Electric Convection Oven. Rinnai Tankless Water Heater. Original Roof is a Gerard Metal Roof; Asphalt-coated steel Victorian Shingles w/lifetime transferrable warranty. This custom Mount Carmel Road Log Home is a uniquely beautiful property. Must be seen to be fully appreciated. The quality of the custom craftsmanship from woodworking to wrought ironwork is top notch. This home provides excellent accommodation as primary home for a growing family with ample room for also entertaining guests. The property can be utilized as an amazing Wedding Venue. Additionally, a unique Hunting Retreat. Completely private, yet very close to Walterboro's Schools, Medical Centers, Hospital, Pharmacies, Antique Shops, Shopping, Dining and Churches. One hour to Charleston, SC, Beaufort, SC, and Savannah GA. A great location for a unique property you could call your own. Schedule a Showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Culpepper, C-21 Girardeau Realty & Const at 843-549-7512</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Beautiful 16+_ acres located just outside the town limits of Walterboro with frontage and private entrance off of Hwy 64, Bells Hwy. Tranquil , quiet setting with mature live oaks, hardwoods and pines. The property boasts a small 1 br cabin with power, water and septic. There is also a new metal shed in place which will convey. This is a turn key property which can be used immediately until you build your dream home. Property has a beautiful creek that borders the tract with mature hardwoods, magnolias and live oaks. Excellent soils and drains beautifully. Deer and turkeys present. Easy to view.Notes: call listing agent for showings<p><strong>For open house information, contact Billy R Shuman, Coastal Point RE - Beaufort at 843-906-1159</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>This Charming 3 Bed Room, 1.5 bath with lots of yard is waiting for you. Enjoy this quiet neighborhood. Screened-in front porch that could easily be enclosed for living space. There is a mobile home on the property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dan Martin, Pathway Real Estate Group, LLC at 843-810-0699</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>