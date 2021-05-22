newsbreak-logo
Lawrenceburg, TN

Lawrenceburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon

Lawrenceburg News Beat
 2 days ago
(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Lawrenceburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1609 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.56 at Quik Mart at 1904 W Gaines St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

1609 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15

Murphy USA

2148 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$3.03
$3.33
$2.97

Kroger

1700 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.15

Conoco

2610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.09

Quik Mart

1904 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$3.56
$3.09

Quik Mart

2100 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$3.56
$3.09

Marathon

2339 Us-43 S, Leoma
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.06
$--
$2.99

Quik Mart

2347 Us-43, Lawrenceburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.16
$3.56
$2.99
card
card$2.76
$3.16
$3.56
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lawrenceburg, TN
112
Followers
130
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lawrenceburg News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

