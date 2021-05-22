Lawrenceburg gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.21 per gallon

(LAWRENCEBURG, TN) Gas prices vary across in the Lawrenceburg area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.21 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 1609 N Locust Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.56 at Quik Mart at 1904 W Gaines St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:19 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 1609 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Murphy USA 2148 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.03 $ 3.33 $ 2.97

Kroger 1700 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Conoco 2610 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 1904 W Gaines St, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Quik Mart 2100 N Locust Ave, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.09

Marathon 2339 Us-43 S, Leoma

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ -- $ 2.99

Quik Mart 2347 Us-43, Lawrenceburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.76 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.