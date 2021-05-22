newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
River Falls, WI

Gas savings: The cheapest station in River Falls

Posted by 
River Falls News Alert
River Falls News Alert
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NVE3_0a891Owy00

(RIVER FALLS, WI) Gas prices vary across in the River Falls area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Holiday at 302 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 1553 Paulson Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Holiday

302 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.13
$3.29
$--

Swede's

428 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.14

Kwik Trip

1238 N Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.08

Kwik Trip

1200 S Main St, River Falls
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

River Falls News Alert

River Falls News Alert

River Falls, WI
34
Followers
128
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With River Falls News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
River Falls, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Gas Stations#Bp#Sales#Savings#Gas Change#Gallon#Selling#Holiday#Wi#Paulson Rd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in River Falls

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in River Falls: 1. Reset Merchandising and New Store Setup Team Lead; 2. CDL-A Independent Contractor OTR Truck Driver; 3. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 4. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 5. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/15/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Earn Up to $1,900/Week; 7. Sales Representative Outside Sales; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000-$90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus; 9. CDLA Driver - Home Daily; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $83,000/Year - Great Benefits;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Get weather-ready — River Falls’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Friday, May 14: Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night; Saturday, May 15: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 16: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly clear during night; Monday, May 17: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Ready for a change? These River Falls jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in River Falls: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Earn 50 CPM in First 6 Months + Great Benefits; 2. Sales Representative; 3. Insurance Sales Representative - Hiring Immediately; 4. Restaurant General Manager -Hudson; 5. Operations Specialist - Office Support; 6. CDL Tanker Driver - Average $215,000/Year - $7,500 Sign-On; 7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes - Earn $200-$225/Day - Benefits; 8. CDL A Hazmat Doubles Team Truck Drivers; 9. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver; 10. CDL-A Glass Haul Truck Drivers!;
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

Solar energy options for residents through River Falls Municipal Utilities

The numbers are in. River Falls ranked second in the nation, as of December 2019, in green power participation rates, according to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory. "That means that per capita, River Falls is second most active in purchasing renewable energy,” said Mike Noreen, River Falls conservation and efficiency coordinator. “So we don't have the most solar panels on our roof. But when it just looks at per capita, River Falls is the second most engaged. People want this.”
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Your forecast: The next 4 days in River Falls

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Tuesday, May 11: Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 13: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 14: Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night;
River Falls, WIRiver Falls Journal

3 things to know the week of May 8-14 in River Falls, starting with keeping it clean

Where: City Public Works Garage, 950 Benson St. When: 4-8 p.m. Monday,-Friday, May 10-14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Spring and fall cleanup is provided for residents who have a utility bill through River Falls Municipal Utilities. This eligibility is a part of the CORE (COmpost and REcycling) fee, which includes the pring and fall cleanups, compost site, and electronic recycling event. Residents bringing items for disposal will be asked to present a form of identification and a copy of a recent RFMU bill.
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

River Falls daily weather forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Sunday, May 9: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 10: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night; Tuesday, May 11: Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 12: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Sunbreak Friday — tackle it with these activities

(RIVER FALLS, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in River Falls. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

Your 4-day outlook for River Falls weather

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in River Falls: Tuesday, May 4: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night;Wednesday, May 5: Areas of frost then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;Thursday, May 6: Slight chance rain showers then sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night;Friday, May 7: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
River Falls, WIPosted by
River Falls News Alert

River Falls-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: River Ridge Builders highly sought zero step entry 4 bedroom | 3 bathroom one-level living home. Finishes incl: Vaulted ceilings, Andersen windows, gutters, solid core 5 panel doors, gas fpl w/ custom built-ins, barnwood mantel, 2-zone HVAC system & open flr plan. Kitchen w/subway tile backsplash, custom cabinets, granite cntp, oversized kitchen island, LG SS appliances incl gas oven, 50 bottle wine chiller & walk out for future deck. Owner suite w/ box ceiling, custom walk-in closet, private bath w/ custom dbl vanity quartz cntp, subway tile shower & adjoining lndry w/ custom cabinets & wshr/dryr. LL has family room w/ wet bar, 2 add’l bdrms & a full bath w/ dbl vanity granite cntp & custom cabinets. Asphalt driveway & final grade to be completed when weather permits. $10K in landscape selections have been made, buyer to incur add’l costs for landscape addns, 10k sqft sod incld. Boulder Ridge easy access to I94, RF Golf Course, walking paths, & RF Fighting Fish Baseball Field.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ashley Stohl, Property Executives Realty at 715-381-8297</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>SAFE, SOUND & SWEET! Move in ready farm style home in the heart of River Falls! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and all the updates! Newer furnace, AC, water softener, appliances & 3 pane windows with a lifetime warranty! Inviting front porch to relax on leads to the spacious living & formal dining room. The family room overlooks the large backyard with mature trees. Main floor bdrm+ 2 more upstairs. Lower level is dry & ready for your touches. 2 1/2 car garage is super! Location is amazing being close to Glen Park with the new pool pad, Kinni River & trails and an easy walk to downtown. The time is now to fall in love with this home - call today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>LOOK ONCE-LOVE IT FOREVER! Fall in love with this custom built 5 bedroom, 3+ bath home with so many amenities! Bring your airplane, boat or horses with 5 acres & access to St Croix Riviera Airpark & River. Enjoy the open floor plan & abundance of windows for the light & country view. Amazing kitchen with granite counters, double oven, pantry & more! Spacious living & formal dining areas to entertain in. Relax in the main floor master suite! Spread out in 4 more bedrooms- all with walk in closets! Love the geothermal & in floor heat! A gardeners delight with the orchard, raised beds & prairie grass! Plenty of room for a pole shed/hangar. Private cul de sac location while being minutes to I94. Call this home! Take a look today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Syverson, WESTconsin Realty LLC at 715-386-1700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Updates for 84 W Woodridge Dr, River Falls • New 7” real wood, plank flooring • New carpet and pad in bedrooms • New marble tile in baths • New extra-large custom his + hers walk-in shower • New heated tile mudroom/laundry room • New sheetrock on entire main floor • New painted millwork and cabinetry • New high-end appliances • New granite countertops throughout • New custom mirrors • All new electrical, plumbing, furnace, and air conditioning • New boiler and hot water heater • New roof and gutters • New siding Features • Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet for 2 • Walk-in closets in all bedrooms • Insulated and sheet rocked 3 car garage • Private, large backyard • 25 minutes to St Paul<p><strong>For open house information, contact Laurie Larsen, Century 21 Affiliated at 715-386-8207</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>