Gas savings: The cheapest station in River Falls

River Ridge Builders highly sought zero step entry 4 bedroom | 3 bathroom one-level living home. Finishes incl: Vaulted ceilings, Andersen windows, gutters, solid core 5 panel doors, gas fpl w/ custom built-ins, barnwood mantel, 2-zone HVAC system & open flr plan. Kitchen w/subway tile backsplash, custom cabinets, granite cntp, oversized kitchen island, LG SS appliances incl gas oven, 50 bottle wine chiller & walk out for future deck. Owner suite w/ box ceiling, custom walk-in closet, private bath w/ custom dbl vanity quartz cntp, subway tile shower & adjoining lndry w/ custom cabinets & wshr/dryr. LL has family room w/ wet bar, 2 add'l bdrms & a full bath w/ dbl vanity granite cntp & custom cabinets. Asphalt driveway & final grade to be completed when weather permits. $10K in landscape selections have been made, buyer to incur add'l costs for landscape addns, 10k sqft sod incld. Boulder Ridge easy access to I94, RF Golf Course, walking paths, & RF Fighting Fish Baseball Field.

SAFE, SOUND & SWEET! Move in ready farm style home in the heart of River Falls! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and all the updates! Newer furnace, AC, water softener, appliances & 3 pane windows with a lifetime warranty! Inviting front porch to relax on leads to the spacious living & formal dining room. The family room overlooks the large backyard with mature trees. Main floor bdrm+ 2 more upstairs. Lower level is dry & ready for your touches. 2 1/2 car garage is super! Location is amazing being close to Glen Park with the new pool pad, Kinni River & trails and an easy walk to downtown. The time is now to fall in love with this home - call today!

LOOK ONCE-LOVE IT FOREVER! Fall in love with this custom built 5 bedroom, 3+ bath home with so many amenities! Bring your airplane, boat or horses with 5 acres & access to St Croix Riviera Airpark & River. Enjoy the open floor plan & abundance of windows for the light & country view. Amazing kitchen with granite counters, double oven, pantry & more! Spacious living & formal dining areas to entertain in. Relax in the main floor master suite! Spread out in 4 more bedrooms- all with walk in closets! Love the geothermal & in floor heat! A gardeners delight with the orchard, raised beds & prairie grass! Plenty of room for a pole shed/hangar. Private cul de sac location while being minutes to I94. Call this home! Take a look today!

Updates for 84 W Woodridge Dr, River Falls
• New 7” real wood, plank flooring
• New carpet and pad in bedrooms
• New marble tile in baths
• New extra-large custom his + hers walk-in shower
• New heated tile mudroom/laundry room
• New sheetrock on entire main floor
• New painted millwork and cabinetry
• New high-end appliances
• New granite countertops throughout
• New custom mirrors
• All new electrical, plumbing, furnace, and air conditioning
• New boiler and hot water heater
• New roof and gutters
• New siding
Features
• Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet for 2
• Walk-in closets in all bedrooms
• Insulated and sheet rocked 3 car garage
• Private, large backyard
• 25 minutes to St Paul