Mattoon, IL

Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

Posted by 
Mattoon Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBMDe_0a891N4F00

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.95 per gallon.

Jack Flash at 4920 Lake Land Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1121 Broadway Ave E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66

1121 Broadway Ave E , Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.39
$3.89
$2.98

Circle K

1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.08
$3.38
$--
$--
card
card$3.14
$3.44
$3.84
$--

Murphy USA

105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.1
$3.3
$3.55
$3.08

BP

100 Miller Rd, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.33
$3.58
$3.08

BP

3301 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.35
$3.79
$3.09

BP

1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.34
$3.59
$3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mattoon, IL
37
Followers
121
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mattoon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

