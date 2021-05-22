Where's the cheapest gas in Mattoon?

(MATTOON, IL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Mattoon area offering savings of $0.95 per gallon.

Jack Flash at 4920 Lake Land Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 1121 Broadway Ave E , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.13.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 1121 Broadway Ave E , Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.89 $ 2.98

Circle K 1821 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ --

Murphy USA 105 Dettro Dr, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.1 $ 3.3 $ 3.55 $ 3.08

BP 100 Miller Rd, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ 3.58 $ 3.08

BP 3301 Dewitt Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.13 $ 3.35 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 1202 Charleston Ave, Mattoon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.12

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.