Belen, NM

Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Belen

Belen Times
 2 days ago
(BELEN, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Belen, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 700 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 700 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

700 N Main St, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--

Love's Travel Stop

1903 Camino Del Llano, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$--
$--

Alon

2348 Nm-47, Belen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Belen, NM
With Belen Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

#Gas Prices
