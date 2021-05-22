Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Belen
(BELEN, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Belen, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 700 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 700 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.34
|card
card$2.89
$3.15
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.