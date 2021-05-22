Save up to $0.75 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Belen

(BELEN, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Belen, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 700 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 700 N Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.64.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 700 N Main St, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1903 Camino Del Llano, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ -- $ --

Alon 2348 Nm-47, Belen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.