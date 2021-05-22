newsbreak-logo
Defuniak Springs, FL

This is the cheapest gas in Defuniak Springs right now

Defuniak Springs Journal
Defuniak Springs Journal
 2 days ago
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Defuniak Springs area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1224 Freeport Hwy S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1224 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.34
$--

Tom Thumb

180 Freeport Hwy S, De Funiak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.39
$--

CEFCO

771 Us-90, DeFuniak Springs
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Defuniak Springs Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

