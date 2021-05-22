This is the cheapest gas in Defuniak Springs right now
(DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Defuniak Springs area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.72 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 1224 Freeport Hwy S was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at Us-331 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Defuniak Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.14
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:14 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.