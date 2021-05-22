Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Nice home at an affordable price! It's a great opportunity for a first time buyer, small family, or for those looking to downsize. The spacious living room flows through to the eat-in kitchen, appliances included. It has three nice sized bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms. The large, fenced in backyard is perfect for entertaining friends. It has plenty of shade trees, a covered deck, and a detached shed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Emily Dugan-Deuster, CENTURY 21 Premiere Realty at 573-472-2411</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlYXN0JTIwTWlzc291cmklMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNFTU9NTFMtMTI5MTclMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> PRICE DROP!!!!!!!! Well kept home located in quiet neighborhood. This home has 3 bedrooms and a full bath and a half. There is a one car garage with automatic garage door. Nice fenced in back yard with small deck. Make plans to see this one soon it won't last long.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Dee Copeland, Bollinger Real Estate Services at 573-471-6448</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlYXN0JTIwTWlzc291cmklMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNFTU9NTFMtMTI3NDglMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Beautiful 3 bedroom, North end property offering a stunning kitchen with granite countertops, stainless appliances, and custom cabinetry. This home is great for entertaining family and friends in the large family rooms and dining area, as well as offering lots of natural lighting with all of the large windows. There is an additional room on the main level that could be utilized as a great office space, among other things, depending on your family's needs. Other great highlights include: brand new roof in 2020, large oversized backyard that is beautifully landscaped, screened-in patio, storage for days, original hardwood flooring as well as new hardwood flooring throughout, and so much more! The large basement offers a large living area, as well as 3 additional rooms that would be great for many purposes! Let the photos speak for themselves... this home is a gem!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Lauren DeWitt, SMG Realty at 573-472-4800</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlYXN0JTIwTWlzc291cmklMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNFTU9NTFMtMTI5MDklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate> Great Location!!! This beautiful family home sits on a quiet cul-de-sac with a large fenced in yard and and plenty of shade from the mature trees! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and an additional family room provide ample of space for all your needs! Screened in back patio area is wonderful for outdoor entertaining! This home is a must see and will not last long! So schedule your private tour today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Amy LeAnn Adams, Silverthorn Realty LLC at 573-475-7044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU291dGhlYXN0JTIwTWlzc291cmklMjBSZWFsJTIwRXN0YXRlLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNFTU9NTFMtMTI4MTAlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>