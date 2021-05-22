Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston

(SIKESTON, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sikeston area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Break Time at 420 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BJ's Quick Shop at 905 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Break Time 420 N Main St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Break Time 2823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Cenex 970 Pharris Ridge Dr, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ -- $ 3.43 $ 2.89

R & P Oil 111 Broadway St, Sikeston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.