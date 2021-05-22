newsbreak-logo
Sikeston, MO

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Sikeston

Posted by 
Sikeston Updates
 2 days ago
(SIKESTON, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sikeston area offering savings of $1.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Break Time at 420 N Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BJ's Quick Shop at 905 S Main St , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:29 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Break Time

420 N Main St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.94
$3.29
$2.99

Break Time

2823 E Malone Ave, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3
$3.29
$3.09

Cenex

970 Pharris Ridge Dr, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$--
$3.43
$2.89

R & P Oil

111 Broadway St, Sikeston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$--
$--
$2.94
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:29 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sikeston, MO
With Sikeston Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

