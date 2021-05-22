This is the cheapest gas in Cleveland right now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Cozy 3/2 Mountain Cottage with outstanding renovation complete in 2020. Deck overlooks horse stables and the North GA Mountains with a wide panoramic views from the wraparound deck. All new kitchen appliances, light fixtures, faucets, new bathroom addition, tile and carpet is new, hardwood floors, 3 new Daikin mini splits w/ remotes, new ceiling fans w remotes, new tankless hot water heater, tons of storage, new painting inside/ out. So much more...Ammenities incl. 24 hr. Guard gated Resort , Clubhouse, 2 outdoor pool, 1 inside pool, Lake, Horse Barn w trail rides, Putt-putt, Waterslide, Playground(s), Walking trails w waterfalls, Monthly activities, Wifi, Water, steam, sauna, beach and more. Call Barbie or Alex today. 7 miles from Helen 3 miles from Ingles and restaurants. Seller is interested in selling furnishings. Most all was purchased in 2019 and 2020. Seller is a licensed realtor<p><strong>For open house information, contact Barbie Pierce Eisenberg, Coldwell Banker Upchurch Rlty. at 706-543-4000</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Welcome to your own private oasis in NGM. This 117 acre property boasts your very own 7000 sqft Barn Dominium with rustic cabin finishes and ample storage for car collections or even your very own event center. Relax while fishing in your own pond stocked with bass, catfish, and bream then take a walk down to your Shoal Creek as there is a mile creek frontage on the property in addition to multiple waterfalls. Shopping? You are just minutes from Dahlonega, Cleveland, Clermont. You can see Price Memorial Hall from your front porch. Don't miss out on this opportunity.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Allen Dellinger, Keller Williams Lanier Partner at 770-503-7070</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> IN TOWN of Cleveland, 26.13 Acres with traditional circa 1966 4 sides Brick Ranch. Are you craving privacy but still want to be in town? This is it!!! Traditional charmer in great shape for it's age. Large Eat in kitchen, Family room with fireplace, formal living room, formal dining room, office with private outside entrance, plus 4 Bedrooms 2 Baths, all on the main floor. Partial Basement is unfinished but has full bath plus a fireplace! Enclosed porch. Several out buildings for storage, workshop etc. Fenced in yard for pets or kids...privacy and acreage are yours here. Nice Creek along border of the property. This tract lays partially in the city limits of Cleveland and partially in the County. Home is connected to City Sewer and City Water. Also a well on the property. This tract could be utilized for many purposes other than single family residential...consider the possibilities.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Absolutely stunning designer home with 6 bedrooms, 5 1/2 baths. Over 5000 HSF home with YEAR-ROUND LONG RANGE LAYERED MOUNTAIN VIEWS beyond compare! Situated on 10 Acres in a a VERY PRIVATE setting! This elegant masterpiece of a home has many unique features, including THREE Master suites on the main floor, laundry on main, basement apartment, huge bonus room/Bed Room with attached bathroom and large storage room, safe room and lots of unfinished area in basement. Gorgeous cooks kitchen, 2 ovens and granite counter tops. PLUS state of the art vent hood for outside kitchen on the huge screen enclosed porch with vaulted ceilings. Large recreation room/office/entertaining room with vaulted ceiling and floor to ceiling glass windows to take in the view. Custom porches and huge deck with clear railing barriers overlook the mountain view and the generous sized pool with 2 infinity edges and raised spa. Solar Panels are in place to produce most of the electricity needed to keep this spacious home heated and cooled, keeping the electric bills reasonable. Circular drive way leads to the 2 attached garages located on either end of the home, for a total of 3 indoor parking spaces. Other upgrades include walnut floors and standing rib metal roofing. Whether you are looking for a great full-time home or a vacation rental, this elegant home will not disappoint you! Located a short distance from 4 wineries, just a few miles from Helen, Cleveland and Dahlonega. No Covenants, No Restrictions, NO HOA. Subject to county A1 Zoning. This listing includes 30 acres. Listing also available with 10 acres -see MLS# 8793394<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teressa Holtzclaw, Fourth Mountain Real Estate at 706-878-4044</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>