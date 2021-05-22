newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

China's Mars rover makes contact with red planet's surface

By Tal Axelrod
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46RzGa_0a891F0R00
© istock

China’s first Mars rover is now driving along the surface of the red planet after exiting its landing platform Saturday, marking the latest step in a historic space mission for Beijing.

The rover’s Twitter account announced that it had officially touched down on the surface, posting a video of the process.

The rover, named Zhurong, was first launched on July 23 and entered Mars’s orbit in February.

China’s mission makes it part of a three-country club of those that have reached Mars, joining just the U.S. and the United Arab Emirates.

Landing on Mars is particularly difficult due to the planet’s thin atmosphere, meaning crafts often land on the planet at high speeds.

Beijing’s space program has been buoyed by a string of successes, including launching a core module of a new orbiting space station last month and retrieving samples of rocks and soil it collected on the moon in December.

Three astronauts from China are scheduled to be sent back into space in June.

View All 4 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

217K+
Followers
20K+
Post
163M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mars Rover#Land Rover#Red Planet#New Planet#Moon Landing#Chinese#Utc#Mars Surface#Orbit#Space#Rocks#Samples#Scientific Data#Beijing#Video#Driving#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Mars
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Science
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Related
AstronomyNASA

Europa’s Interior May Be Hot Enough to Fuel Seafloor Volcanoes

New research and computer modeling show that volcanic activity may have occurred on the seafloor of Jupiter’s moon Europa in the recent past – and may still be happening. NASA’s upcoming Europa Clipper mission, targeting a 2024 launch, will swoop close to the icy moon and collect measurements that may shed light on the recent findings.
AstronomyNBC News

Mariner 9: The Race to Mars (Part 1)

On May 30, 1971, NASA launched the Mariner 9 spacecraft to Mars with the mission of orbiting the Red Planet to make the first detailed mapping of its surface. On the 50th anniversary of the mission, Nightly Films looks back at the race to be the first to land on Mars.
AstronomyPosted by
NBC News

Mariner 9: Revealing Mars (Part 2)

On May 30, 1971, NASA launched the Mariner 9 spacecraft to Mars with the mission of orbiting the Red Planet to make the first detailed mapping of its surface. On the 50th anniversary of the mission, Nightly Films looks at how Mariner 9 paved the way for further exploration of Mars.
AstronomySpaceRef

NASA Rover to Search for Water, Other Resources on Moon

As part of the Artemis program, NASA is planning to send its first mobile robot to the Moon in late 2023 in search of ice and other resources on and below the lunar surface. Data from the Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER, would help the agency map resources at the lunar South Pole that could one day be harvested for long-term human exploration at the Moon.
AstronomyHouston Chronicle

This week in space: China lands on Mars, new habitable planets revealed

"This Week In Space" brings you what’s new and exciting in space exploration and astronomy once a week, every week. From supernovae to SpaceX or Mars missions to black holes, if it’s out of this world, it’s covered here:. China becomes third nation to land on Mars (without crashing) China...
Aerospace & DefenseNASA

NASA Sets Sail to Study the Ocean Twilight Zone

By Sara Blumberg, NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center and Inia Soto Ramos, Universities Space Research Association / GREENBELT, MARYLAND /. When we talk about climate change, we tend to think of lush forests with giant trees that passively trap carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and use them for food in a process called photosynthesis.
Aerospace & DefenseSlate

Deep space human travel is a lose-lose proposition.

If there’s one collective lesson gleaned from the COVID pandemic so far, it may be the shared difficulty of being isolated in one’s own home—whether alone or with family members or roommates. The stresses of quarantine included crushing mundane routines, personal habits hypostatized, and all too familiar views (stove range, bathroom mirror, that solitary tree outside, changing while nothing changed). As Amanda Mull wrote in the Atlantic, after working from home for a year, her “wallpaper has begun to yellow.” When space closes in, humans tend not to thrive. It can drive us to the brink of craziness.
Astronomyparabolicarc.com

Telespazio at Head of ESA Consortium to Study Communication and Navigation Services for the Moon

The international consortium includes satellite operators, manufacturing and service companies, SMEs, universities and research centres. The services will rely on satellites and terrestrial stations to support space exploration and the development of the “Lunar Economy”. “Communications and positioning are essential for the sustainable presence of men and women on the...
Aerospace & Defensescitechdaily.com

NASA Ingenuity Mars Helicopter: Plans Underway for Daring Sixth Flight on Red Planet

Plans are underway for NASA’s Ingenuity Mars Helicopter to make its sixth flight on the Red Planet in the next week. The flight is the first to be executed during the helicopter’s operations demonstration phase and includes scouting multiple surface features from the air and landing at a different airfield. In this new phase, data and images from the flight will be returned to Earth in the days following the flight. The Perseverance rover will not record images of the helicopter in flight, as it is preparing for the start of the mission’s science operations.
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

ALMA Peers Back 12.4 Billion Years and Discovers the Most Ancient Galaxy of Its Kind Ever Observed

Analyzing data obtained with the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), researchers found a galaxy with a spiral morphology by only 1.4 billion years after the Big Bang. This is the most ancient galaxy of its kind ever observed. The discovery of a galaxy with a spiral structure at such an early stage is an important clue to solving the classic questions of astronomy: “How and when did spiral galaxies form?”
Astronomyimpactlab.com

Why NASA is building a gigantic telescope on the far side of the Moon

NASA’s Lunar Crater Radio Telescope could help us study the cosmic dark ages. STORY BY The Cosmic Companion, Exploring the wonders of the Cosmos, one mystery at a time. Following the Big Bang, our budding Universe slowly cooled, and the first atoms took shape. Gravity gradually pulled on clumps of hydrogen and helium gas, forming the earliest stars. This era, lasting a few hundred million years prior to the large-scale formation of stars, is called the cosmic dark ages.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Is This Incredible Photo of Earth or Mars?

The Red Planet, called that for its rusty oxidized soil, looks vastly different to our planet's green and blue appearance. Well, at least usually. The two planets can also appear incredibly similar, as European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet discovered while taking a photo of Earth looking decidedly red earlier this month, while onboard the International Space Station. "No cloud in sight and the red and ochre colors stretching to the horizon," he wrote about the surreal scene. "I thought I was orbiting Mars when I saw this view!" (ESA/NASA–T. Pesquet) There's a simple explanation for this cosmic mix-up – we're looking at the equally...
AstronomyVoice of America

Now that China Has Landed on Mars, What Is Next for the Mission?

China recently made history by successfully landing a spacecraft on Mars. The event marked a major step in China’s space program and launched a new international exploration effort on the Red Planet. China’s official Xinhua News Agency announced the landing on May 15. “China has left a footprint on Mars...
Astronomyslashdot.org

Samples from Curiosity Mars Rover Suggest Possibility of Past Organic Matter

While organic compounds have been confirmed on the Martian surface and near-surface areas since 2018, new Earth-based experiments point to a potentially tantalizing series of signatures from Curiosity's Sample Analysis at Mars (SAM) instrument that could indicate the presence of organic salts at the rover's Gale Crater location. What's more, the new research from a team led by J. M. T. Lewis, an organic geochemist at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, points to further potential evidence that organic salts might be prevalent across the Martian terrain. The hard part is conclusively detecting them.
Scienceecowatch.com

World’s Largest Iceberg Breaks off From Antarctica

A massive chunk of ice broke off of Antarctica this month, and it is now the largest iceberg in the world. The iceberg, known as A-76, was first spotted by a British Antarctic Survey researcher May 13. It was then confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center (USNIC) the next day using images from the Sentinel-1A satellite.