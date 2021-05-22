newsbreak-logo
Morgan City, LA

Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Morgan City

Morgan City Dispatch
Morgan City Dispatch
 2 days ago
(MORGAN CITY, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Morgan City, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy USA at 959 Us-90 E was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Mobil at 6383 La-182 E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.44.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:31 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K

10110 Us-90, Amelia
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$2.81

Shell

1100 Us-90 W, Patterson
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$3.03
$3.43
$2.84

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

