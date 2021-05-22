Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Morgan City

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: HOME WITH FREE 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY TO BUYER! Seller to pay $2,500 in appliance concessions! Spacious Home with an open concept! Many great features in this charming home include but not limited to the kitchen with many cabinets having an island that host a cook top and island vent hood, dining area open to kitchen , living room, laundry room, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large 600+ Sq. Ft. covered patio, privacy fenced rear yard, detached storage and double carport. Great location close to all amenities such as Hospital, Shopping, Church and Schools. SPACIOUS LIVING! SELLER PAY 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER! SELLER TO PAY $2,500 IN APPLIANCE CONCESSIONS! SPACIOUS LIVING! SELLER PAY 1 YEAR HOME WARRANTY FOR BUYER! SELLER TO PAY $2,500 IN APPLIANCE CONCESSIONS! This Lovely Spacious Home has much to offer with 2100 +/- GLA (gross living area). Many Great Features include but not limited to a large family room with raised tray ceiling, natural and recess lighting and gas fireplace; dining room, spacious master bedroom with double sinks in master bath, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, office/toy room or that 4th bedroom, kitchen with many cabinets, granite counter tops, stove, stainless and black appliances, dishwasher, refrigerator and recess lights; washer and dryer remains, large covered patio, detached storage, privacy rear fence and much more. NEW REDUCED PRICE! See This Home Today! NEW REDUCED PRICE! MOTIVATED SELLER! JUST IN TIME FOR SUMMER! This Spacious Waterfront Home is Perfect for Your Family and Entertaining! This lovely home has many great features and updates that make it "Move in Ready". The home has much living space with living room and den and bonus room with in-door BBQ Grill. With the in-ground pool in the rear along the waterfront view, this makes a perfect peaceful retreat. Many great features and updates include but not limited to new central air/heat 2+/- years, new kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, new metal roof, generator for entire home, RV Parking and much more. In-ground Pool! Waterfront View! Waterfront Location is the Sitting for this Lovely Home! Make your Appointment Today! DRASTIC REDUCTION! NEW PRICE! This Spacious Home has Much to Offer for Your Family! The Open Living Concept is the Perfect Space for Family Gatherings! Many great features with this home include but not limited to; new central air/heat 2020, detached workshop/office or more, large double garage with storage/bonus/activity room, living room, den, dining, kitchen, sun porch or 3rd bedroom and much more. MOTIVATED SELLER! NEW PRICE! Don't Miss This One! MOTIVATED SELLER! NEW PRICE! Don't Miss This One!