Nogales, AZ

This is the cheapest gas in Nogales right now

Posted by 
Nogales Times
Nogales Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jFMuN_0a891DEz00

(NOGALES, AZ) According to Nogales gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Fastrip at 1891 N Grand Ave . Regular there was listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Circle K at 236 N Grand Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Fastrip

1891 N Grand Ave , Nogales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.19
$2.55

Pronto Market

2951 N Grand Ave, Nogales
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.23
$3.43
$2.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Nogales, AZ
ABOUT

With Nogales Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

