Susanville gas at $3.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SUSANVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Susanville area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Susanville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart 910 Skyline Rd, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.76 $ 3.96 $ 4.06 $ 3.97

Valero 1001 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 3.99

Spirit 2525 Main St, Susanville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.