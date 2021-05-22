Susanville gas at $3.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(SUSANVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Susanville area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.
Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Susanville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.06
$3.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.