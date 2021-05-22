newsbreak-logo
Susanville, CA

Susanville gas at $3.76 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Susanville Daily
 2 days ago
(SUSANVILLE, CA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Susanville area offering savings of $0.33 per gallon.

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart at 910 Skyline Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1530 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.09.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Susanville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Diamond Mtn. Mini Mart

910 Skyline Rd, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.76
$3.96
$4.06
$3.97

Valero

1001 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.89
$3.99
$3.99

Spirit

2525 Main St, Susanville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Susanville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

