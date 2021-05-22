Save $1.07 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in East Liverpool

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: One of a kind! Updated ranch home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room, eat-in-kitchen, sunroom off kitchen, family room, bath/laundry, and an attached garage. The sunroom was added in 2005. The kitchen countertops, flooring, and appliances were replaced in 2008. The furnace and a/c unit for the home were replaced in 2012. The retaining walls were installed in 2012. The front deck was done in 2017. The back deck was done in 2019. The 200 amp service was installed in 2012. The detached garage measures 26 x 38 and was built in 2002. The deck off the top of the garage was done in 2020. The detached garage has two furnaces and has hot & cold water. The bottom furnace is oil and the top is electric with C/A. The kennel was built in 1999 and measures 20 x 40. The kennel has an electric furnace with A/C that was installed in 2019. The kennel also has hot & cold water, a laundry room, a feeding room, and is connected to a fenced-in yard. The well pump was replaced in 2015 and the holding tank was replaced in 2019. The septic system was done in 2008. The shingles on all buildings were replaced in 2014. Welcome home and move right in! This 3 bedroom 1 full bath home features a fenced in yard, tool shed, first floor laundry, and a office and/or classroom! The front of the house also has a porch perfect for a swing and relaxation. Upon entering the home you will see the custom oak cabinets in a clean and beautiful kitchen, equipped with appliances that stay. The huge master suite on the second floor has Vaulted ceilings and ample closet space. The master bedroom has mirrored, double closet doors as well as a sliding glass door to go out onto the private balcony. The master bath features a private jacuzzi tub and double sinks. The main floor features 2 spacious bedrooms, the kitchen, and a living room that also has sliding glass doors leading to the wrap around porch and deck. The basement has an added family room with a custom build bar, the laundry room, and another huge bathroom. This bathroom also has a jacuzzi tub with custom tile pillars. The shower has also been beautifully tiled with bench seating and double shower heads. This home also has a walk out basement leading right to your own HUGE back yard. Fresh paint, new flooring and cannon lights are also added bonuses through the house along with many others. Two parcels totaling over an acre gives a peaceful setting just minutes away from shopping and RT 11. Great Location. This home has 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, living room, eat-in kitchen, deck off the kitchen, and an attached garage. The basement is a walkout and can be finished for additional living space. Currently, the basement is used for the laundry and storage. There are two lots totaling 1.729 acres. The well and septic passed Columbiana County Health Departments' evaluation dated 08/28/2020. The seller request preapproved and cash buyers only. The home does need some work and is being sold AS-IS.