East Liverpool, OH

Save $1.07 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in East Liverpool

Posted by 
East Liverpool Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZYaCi_0a891BTX00

(EAST LIVERPOOL, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the East Liverpool area offering savings of $1.07 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Marathon at 46638 Y & O. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.91 at CITGO at 1320 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Rich

3Rd St, Wellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$3.25

Marathon

2371 Lisbon St, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Smith Oil

16292 E Liverpool Rd, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.98
$3.2
$3.55
$3.35

BP

736 Dresden Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--

CITGO

525 Carolina Ave, Chester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Sunoco

800 Carolina Ave, Chester
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.49
$3.49

Mainland

1036 Pennsylvania Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Marathon

2630 St Clair Ave, East Liverpool
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.45
$3.35

BP

16067 Oh-170, Calcutta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.35

GetGo

15905 Oh-170, Calcutta
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:04 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

East Liverpool, OH
