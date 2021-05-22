newsbreak-logo
Bay City, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Bay City?

Bay City News Beat
Bay City News Beat
 2 days ago
(BAY CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Bay City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.11 per gallon.

Sunoco at 5620 7Th St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.38 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2119 7Th St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Bay City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.65 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco

5620 7Th St, Bay City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.53
$--
$3.13
$2.75

Murphy USA

4608 7Th St, Bay City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.49
$--
$3.03
$2.74

H-E-B

2700 7Th St, Bay City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.51
$--
$3.05
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:35 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Bay City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

