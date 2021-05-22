Where's the cheapest gas in Radford?

(RADFORD, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Radford area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Speedway at 1102 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Radford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 1102 W Main St, Radford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.19 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Sheetz 7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.55 $ 2.99

Exxon 5149 State Park Rd, Dublin

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.63 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.