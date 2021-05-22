newsbreak-logo
Radford, VA

Where's the cheapest gas in Radford?

Radford Daily
Radford Daily
 2 days ago
(RADFORD, VA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Radford area offering savings of $0.94 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Walmart at 7373 Peppers Ferry Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.63 at Speedway at 1102 W Main St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Radford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway

1102 W Main St, Radford
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.19
$3.63
$2.99

Sheetz

7335 Lee Hwy, Fairlawn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.55
$2.99

Exxon

5149 State Park Rd, Dublin
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.63
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:08 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Radford Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

