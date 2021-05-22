Where's the cheapest gas in Radford?

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This wonderful home features over 3,500 sq. ft. of beautifully maintained living area, 3/4" oak hardwood floors on main level, ceramic tile in laundry and all 4 full baths, and new carpet throughout the rest of the house. Granite countertops and SS appliances in kitchen. Large stone patio behind house with adjacent fire pit. Zoned HVAC with gas heat and central air. Superb neighborhood with easy access to golf course and river views. Conveniently located between Virginia Tech and Radford University.

For open house information, contact William Bondurant, Bondurant Realty Corp. at 540-639-9672

Well maintained 4BR/2.5BA home in High Meadows subdivision. Enjoy the peaceful feeling of where city and country come together. The home offers a friendly main level with formal living and dining areas, relaxing den with fireplace, and a wonderful updated kitchen that is open to the den. The upper level has three large bedrooms and the roomy master suite. All bathrooms have been tastefully updated as well. The large basement family room (40x21) offers a great open space for entertaining and a friendly game of billiards (pool table conveys). Enjoy relaxing on the large deck overlooking the wooded common area. This is an opportunity to live in one of Radford's favorite neighborhoods!!!

For open house information, contact Mike Johnston, Giesen-Caldwell Agency, Inc. at 540-639-1322

This nearly 1400 sq. ft. property is a wonderful fixer-upper project oozing with potential. This house consists of 4 -bedrooms and 2-baths, there are 2 kitchens. Located just minutes from downtown Radford and Radford University, having this property filled with renters would be a breeze, or use it as an open floor plan – you choose! Huge back yard and plenty of space for parking. Just a little imagination can make this property any persons dream home or a college student home away from home. Call me to talk about the possibilities!

For open house information, contact Amy Hudson, RE/MAX 8 - Blacksburg at 540-552-8855

Unique Mixed Use property 2850 sq ft building with many possibilities! Christiansburg Schools. Can be residential or commercial or both, live upstairs and have your business downstairs. Existing 950 sq ft apartment on second level with full bath, kitchen, laundry, can be 2 or 3 bedroom. 1900 sq ft on main level with main room of 1200 sq ft, divided into 2 large rooms +2 offices, coat room, storage room and handicapped restroom. Main level could also be be converted into apartment(s). Property is zoned for Community Business so could be retail store, medical office, restaurant, day care facility, offices, yoga studio, etc or other uses by right. Lot is 0.357 acres. 2 heat pumps, updated drywall, insulation, windows, plumbing and electrical. Municipal water and sewer. Commercial entrance on Rt 114 (Peppers Ferry Rd) Parking for 16+ cars and fenced yard. Great visibility and a traffic count of about 15,000 per day. Great central location convenient to Virginia Tech & Radford University.

For open house information, contact Matt Hicks, Summit Ridge Realty at 540-320-5481