(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Mechanicsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mechanicsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 28270 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.9 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Sunoco 28035 Three Notch Rd , Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.9 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Shell 27350 Three Notch Rd, Oraville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.9 $ 3.54 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

Exxon 29290 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Wawa 27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.37 $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.