Mechanicsville, MD

Mechanicsville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Mechanicsville Daily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DWubQ_0a8918ub00

(MECHANICSVILLE, MD) Gas prices vary across in the Mechanicsville area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.09 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 28270 Three Notch Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.9 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Oceanic at 29233 Three Notch Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Mechanicsville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

28270 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.9
$3.54
$3.84
$3.25

Sunoco

28035 Three Notch Rd , Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.9
$3.54
$3.84
$3.25

Shell

27350 Three Notch Rd, Oraville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.9
$3.54
$3.84
$3.25

Exxon

29290 Three Notch Rd, Charlotte Hall
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.79
$3.99
$3.25

Wawa

27605 Three Notch Rd, Mechanicsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.37
$--
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:06 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

