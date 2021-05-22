newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deming, NM

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Deming

Posted by 
Deming Journal
Deming Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkqJy_0a89169900

(DEMING, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Deming, you could be saving up to $0.88 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Deming Truck Stop at 1310 W Spruce St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1018 W Pine St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deming area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Deming Journal

Deming Journal

Deming, NM
25
Followers
116
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deming Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deming, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Deming Truck Stop#Savings#Gallon#Truck#Selling#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Deming, NMPosted by
Deming Journal

On the hunt for a home in Deming? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: An immaculate three bedroom home with a southeast view of the Florida mountains. A beautiful sight, especially when the poppies are in bloom! Country living with spectacular sunsets and fruit trees. This home comes with a new HVAC system that was installed in 2020. In 2019 all windows were replaced as well as a new metal roof. Both bathrooms have been updated and painted. With 2.5 acres of endless possibilities, all that is left is a turn of the key! Come take a look!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christian "Chris" Bunn, New Mexico Properties at 575-538-1487</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2lsdmVyJTIwQ2l0eSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDUk1MU05NLTM3NjU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Come take a look at the potential we have here. New roof in 2020, new laminate flooring and paint. Lots of potential and could be a good investment. Seller is selling as-is.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Alyssa Ochoa, EXIT Realty Horizons at 575-532-5678</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> What an amazing deal!! This beautiful home has been made real, AND has a fantastic, large site built addition with a kitchenette, as well as the third bathroom of the home. The entire addition is equipped with 36' doors!! Entrance doors on each end of this portion of the home, as well as a LARGE storage/utility area, bathroom with walk in shower, the kitchenette, and a huge room that could serve as a family room, game room, second master bedroom, large office - this room opens to its own little patio which is equipped ramps traveling to the main covered front porch, or around to the parking area inside the fence. ALSO!... BIG 3 SIDED work shop or parking area in the back of the home, which can be accessed from a second gate on that side of the property, AND the addition opens to this on the back side, in addition to its own front entrance. A fabulous accommodation for such a reasonable price!!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danna Stout, Standing Stout Realty at 575-543-8623</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2lsdmVyJTIwQ2l0eSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDUk1MU05NLTM4MDM0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate> Darling one bedroom home that was formerly a condo unit. The Condo association has been dissolved but there are still age requirements of 55+. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen, an automobile garage and a huge RV garage with all hookups. It comes with a washer and dryer also.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Stull, Stull Real Estate, LLC at 575-522-6424</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Deming, NMPosted by
Deming Journal

Check out these homes on the Deming market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: An immaculate three bedroom home with a southeast view of the Florida mountains. A beautiful sight, especially when the poppies are in bloom! Country living with spectacular sunsets and fruit trees. This home comes with a new HVAC system that was installed in 2020. In 2019 all windows were replaced as well as a new metal roof. Both bathrooms have been updated and painted. With 2.5 acres of endless possibilities, all that is left is a turn of the key! Come take a look!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Christian "Chris" Bunn, New Mexico Properties at 575-538-1487</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2lsdmVyJTIwQ2l0eSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDUk1MU05NLTM3NjU0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>Darling one bedroom home that was formerly a condo unit. The Condo association has been dissolved but there are still age requirements of 55+. This home has a newly remodeled kitchen, an automobile garage and a huge RV garage with all hookups. It comes with a washer and dryer also.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karen Stull, Stull Real Estate, LLC at 575-522-6424</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>A great family home, 3 Bedrooms and 2 full baths. An oversized two car garage. Newer metal roof.Hardwood floors throughout most of the house and carpet in bedrooms and formal living room. Oversized patio with installed roll up outdoor blinds, an outdoor misting system, and a built in TV case on the back patio.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Joshua J Miller, The Palms Realty at 575-621-5780</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>What an amazing deal!! This beautiful home has been made real, AND has a fantastic, large site built addition with a kitchenette, as well as the third bathroom of the home. The entire addition is equipped with 36' doors!! Entrance doors on each end of this portion of the home, as well as a LARGE storage/utility area, bathroom with walk in shower, the kitchenette, and a huge room that could serve as a family room, game room, second master bedroom, large office - this room opens to its own little patio which is equipped ramps traveling to the main covered front porch, or around to the parking area inside the fence. ALSO!... BIG 3 SIDED work shop or parking area in the back of the home, which can be accessed from a second gate on that side of the property, AND the addition opens to this on the back side, in addition to its own front entrance. A fabulous accommodation for such a reasonable price!!!!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Danna Stout, Standing Stout Realty at 575-543-8623</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU2lsdmVyJTIwQ2l0eSUyMFJlZ2lvbmFsJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLVNDUk1MU05NLTM4MDM0JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Deming, NMPosted by
Deming Journal

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Deming

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Deming: 1. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Deming);2. CDL Truck Driver - Average $80,000-$90,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;3. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,458 per week;4. CDL A Delivery Truck Driver - Home Daily!;5. CDL-A Truck Drivers Needed Now - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Deming);6. CDL-A Flatbed Driving - Flatbed Training Available;7. CDL Truck Driver - Choose Your Hometime - Earn Up to $2.75/Mile;