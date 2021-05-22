newsbreak-logo
Buffalo, MN

Save $1.35 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Buffalo

Buffalo News Flash
Buffalo News Flash
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXHBe_0a8915GQ00

(BUFFALO, MN) Gas prices vary across in the Buffalo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Kwik Trip at 1600 Cessna St. Regular there was listed at $2.19 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.54 at Kwik Trip at 1600 Cessna St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:26 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Kwik Trip

1600 Cessna St, Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.54
$3.05

Pike's

500 17Th St S , Buffalo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.24
$3.02

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:26 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Buffalo News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

