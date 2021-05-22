newsbreak-logo
Elko, NV

Elko gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Elko Updates
Elko Updates
 2 days ago
(ELKO, NV) Depending on where you fill up in Elko, you could be saving up to $0.70 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Tesoro at 1950 Idaho St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.29 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 2175 Idaho St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Tesoro

1950 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$3.6

Maverik

1111 Idaho Street, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.44
$3.64
$3.44

KJ's Super Stores

1415 Mountain City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.49
$3.64
$3.45

Smith's

1740 Mountain City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.44
$3.64
$3.44

Maverik

2520 Mt City Hwy, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.34
$3.44
$3.64
$3.44

Conoco

275 12Th St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.45

Conoco

1600 Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.35
$3.45
$3.55
$3.45

Golden Gate

3600 W Idaho St, Elko
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.35
$3.44
$3.59
$3.45
card
card$3.41
$--
$--
$3.51

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Elko, NV
45
Followers
143
Post
6K+
Views
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. Travel Registered Nurse | Intensive Care Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,636 Per Week; 2. Physician (Family Practice); 3. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 4. Home Center Assembler; 5. Management Positions - Customer Service - Hiring This Week; 6. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,505 Per Week; 7. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits; 9. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 10. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available;
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. Insurance Sales Executive- Remote options available- $100K+; 2. Travel Registered Nurse | Emergency Room | Nationwide | Pays Up To $3,455 Per Week; 3. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 4. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 5. Entry Level Appointment Setter; 6. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 7. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $1,512 per week; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Regional CDL Class A Drivers - Increased Pay!; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Earn $2,100 to $3,000/Week;
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Homes for sale in Elko: New listings

(ELKO, NV) Looking for a house in Elko? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

On the hunt for a home in Elko? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Come see this 3 bed 2 bath home on large 2.54 acre lot. Elko county shows the 420 sq ft of covered area is recorded and taxed in addition to houses livable square footage.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Colette Reynolds, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRWxrbyUyMENvdW50eSUyMEJvYXJkJTIwb2YlMjBSZWFsdG9ycy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1FQ0FSTlYtMzYxOTY0OCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This Pristine Bunker is truly a rare commodity. Built in 1971 at a cost of around $4.3 million dollars, today it would cost more than $27M This is quite a head-start on a building project that would normally be out of reach , except by the government. Located north of Elko on 10 acres at about 6,000 feet. The inner property (about 2 acres) is fenced with post and barbed wire. The building is at the end of a private drive with a locked gate Surrounded on all sides by single owner ranch land , this property provides a serene and secure space with amazing views. There is vast potential for development both above and below ground. There are also large tracts of BLM land in the surrounding area. The nearest neighbor is over a mile away. The Bunker has a well with brand new pipe, pump, and wiring, installed 7/20. The main entry building has a roll up garage door and a fully functional 6 ton electric hoist and lift basket. The second above-ground building is an emergency egress, protected by a single massive blast door. Entry buildings have heaters and 4 flights of stairs.Bunker is occupied by our caretakers. PLEASE don't attempt to visit the property without permission or appointment<p><strong>For open house information, contact Karl Young, Elko Realty Llc at 775-777-3556</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Model: The Yerington. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceilings, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $4,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The cutest home is ready for a new home owner,with extreme T R U E pride in ownership, literally everything is new in this home and it shows! Make this adorable home close to everything in Elko a must see before its gone! Home has landscaping a concrete patio on the side of the home perfect for summer entertaining. ** i attached a letter of ALL the updates to home in docs**<p><strong>For open house information, contact Justine Oros, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Elko County sells 220 tax-default properties

ELKO -- The Elko County Treasurer's Office hosted its annual tax-defaulted property sale with online auction site Bid4Assets.com. Bidding took place the week of May 10-14 with no-reserve, meaning the highest bid at or above the minimum bid won the auction. More than 6,100 bids were placed and all 220...
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Top homes for sale in Elko

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Unit is on Mountain City Hwy Side with larger side yard. Energy efficient, luxury townhomes in Elko, NV at Autumn Colors Subdivision at an affordable price. 3 bed | 2.5 bath | 2 car garage, open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood, tile, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Elizabeth Baumann, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This beautifully maintained 4/3.5 home has been exceptionally well maintained by its only owner and is ready for you! You'll love the privacy of being on a cul-de-sac with your own extra and RV parking as well as a gorgeously landscaped and fenced yard. Inside, enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, loads of storage throughout, master suite with double closets and more! This property won't last long, so put it on your list today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Wickens, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Owner is Licensed Real Estate Broker.One owner home.Beautiful open floor plan features the conveniences of one level living w/20' vaulted ceilings.Master, laundry, office, kitchen, family room all on the main floor.The grande 2-story living room leads into a tastefully remodeled kitchen-dining area just off the large open living room, great for entertaining.Beautiful off-white cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless appliances w/refrigerator & gas range, granite counter tops, beautiful built in coffee (or wine!) bar, & an extra large built-in granite dining room table w/USB ports, sliding glass door leads to groomed backyard.Through the double doors off the living room is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, new barn door, separate vanities, walk-in closet.The other double doors feature an amazing office with lots of storage or can double a s a formal dining room.Laundry features newer washer & dryer and a quaint half bath complete the first floor.Up the solid oak staircase are 2 large bedrooms and bathroom w/linen closet.The fully finished huge walk-out basement features large family room, wet bar, bedroom and full bath.Walk out to a side yard patio perfect for a hot tub.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jessica James, Trinity Realty at 775-777-5220</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Gorgeous 5/3 Executive Home in desirable Elko neighborhood! Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen combo; All new flooring, huge recently upgraded master with tons of closet space, a large bathroom and oversized shower; great deck with outdoor fireplace, hot tub and basketball court; a fully fenced yard and more! Don't wait to come see this place today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Wickens, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. Non CDL drivers needed immediately; 2. LICENSED CLINICAL SOCIAL WORKER; 3. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/6/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 4. Lead Cashier/Supervisor; 5. Hiring CDL-A Flatbed Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Elko); 6. Team CDL A Owner Operator, Drop & Hook; 7. CDL-A Dedicated Truck Driver - Earn up to $70K ANNUALLY! HOME WEEKLY!; 8. Class A CDL Driver; 9. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Spring Creek); 10. WANTED Class A CDL Car Haulers! SOB$;
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Housing shortage seen in Elko, Spring Creek

ELKO – Are Elko and Spring Creek in the middle of a housing crisis?. According to Ruby Vista Ranch LLC, a subdivision south of Elko is necessary to solve the problem and provide more homes to meet a growing market. The developers will go before Elko County Commissioners on Wednesday,...
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Elko

(ELKO, NV) If you’re on the market for a home in Elko, these townhouses offer a unique value proposition. Especially in a hot housing market, they can be an affordable entry to the housing market, giving you the space to grow while keeping you close to the vibrancy of the city.
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

House hunt Elko: See what’s on the market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Model - The Lakeridge with Covered Patio. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceilings, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builders to pay up to $2000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Model: The Yerington with Covered Patio. Standard features: Granite counter tops, soft close cabinets and drawers, tile floors in the kitchen, laundry and baths, vaulted ceiling, central air, all stainless steel appliances including: microwave, electric smooth top range, and refrigerator. Builder to pay up to $2,000 toward buyers closing costs. Up to $1,000 to be paid in closing costs by preferred lender. Photos are for illustration purposes only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Orginal tree street charmer for sale, this home has a lot of character! All bedrooms are upstairs, the partial basement offers storage and the laundry room. Home also has a storage shed outside that stays with the property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Justine Oros, EXP Realty at 702-727-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>One will be pleasantly impressed upon entering this one of a kind custom built beauty. The grand arched doorway invites you into the spacious foyer which leads to the open concept main living space capped with 14 ft. ceilings. Custom cabinetry and handmade chandeliers throughout this massive 5800 sq. ft. home. Featuring a custom kitchen on the main level with dining, large pantry, double ovens and granite, a kitchen on the lower level and also a covered outdoor kitchen space complete with a fireplace. The master suite hosts one of the four fireplaces in this luxurious home, as well as 2 walk in closets, a master bath with double vanities and jetted tub. In addition to all the amenities this home has to offer, there are additions to include a gym, a play room, and a home theater room. Exterior doors are wrought iron and the stone is hand carved Cantera, all customized from Mexico. Lavishly prepared for luxurious living on a corner lot in a highly sought after location.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Victoria Blair, Coldwell Banker Excel at 775-738-4078</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Elko, NVPosted by
Elko Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Elko

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Elko: 1. OTR CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Excellent Benefits;2. Ultrasound Technician;3. Entry Level Appointment Setter;4. Emergency Manager;5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today;6. Sr. Customer Assistance Representative Elko;7. Diesel Mechanic;8. Hiring CDL-A Reefer Truck Drivers - Earn $81K-$95K+ a Year! Apply Now! (Elko);9. Team CDL A Owner Operator, Drop & Hook;10. Flatbed Truck Driving Job - Rider Policy Available;