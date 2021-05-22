Elko gas at $3.29 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Unit is on Mountain City Hwy Side with larger side yard. Energy efficient, luxury townhomes in Elko, NV at Autumn Colors Subdivision at an affordable price. 3 bed | 2.5 bath | 2 car garage, open living space, 2-story ceiling in great room, upgraded finishes throughout, including 9' ceilings on both levels, luxury cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood, tile, executive trim, energy efficient design package, engineered sound canceling privacy walls, complete landscaping and fencing, and much more. Pictures are of same model on different lot with different selections. Taxes are estimated. Buyer to verify. Inside, enjoy the upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, loads of storage throughout, master suite with double closets and more! This property won't last long, so put it on your list today! Open Concept Living/Dining/Kitchen combo; All new flooring, huge recently upgraded master with tons of closet space, a large bathroom and oversized shower; great deck with outdoor fireplace, hot tub and basketball court; a fully fenced yard and more! Don't wait to come see this place today!