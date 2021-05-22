Save $0.62 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Pikeville, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 151 S Mayo Tr. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Autobahn Service Center at 1082 S Mayo Tr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pikeville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 252 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 2.99

Adkins Gas Stop #2 4601 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Double Kwik 4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.