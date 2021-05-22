newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pikeville, KY

Save $0.62 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pikeville

Posted by 
Pikeville News Beat
Pikeville News Beat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gwAj_0a8912cF00

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Pikeville, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 151 S Mayo Tr. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Autobahn Service Center at 1082 S Mayo Tr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pikeville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.78 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

252 Cassidy Blvd, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$2.99

Adkins Gas Stop #2

4601 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.19

Double Kwik

4652 N Mayo Tr, Pikeville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:20 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville News Beat

Pikeville, KY
112
Followers
134
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pikeville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kentucky Traffic
City
Pikeville, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Speedway#Autobahn Service Center#Gallon#Ky
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pikeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Outside Sales Professional; 3. Life Insurance Agent (Entry-Level) - Flexible/Remote - 85,000k+; 4. Stocker / Merchandiser (Full-time); 5. EARN up to or OVER $1,000 a/wk! NO Labor! WE will TRAIN! HIRING NOW!!!; 6. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 7. Need CDL OTR Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average Up to $1,176/Week; 8. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/23/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekends - Average $1,800/Week + $10k Sign-On; 10. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,300/Week;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Weather Forecast For Pikeville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Pikeville: Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Saturday, May 22: Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Sunday, May 23: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Monday, May 24: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Job alert: These Pikeville jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. Independent Financial Services Representative - leads, GROWTH!; 2. Sales Representative - Flexible Schedule- Full Time $3500+ per week; 3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $72.94/Hour $3501/Weekly; 4. Installation Technician $1,000 sign on bonus!; 5. Work @ Home Customer Service Agent; 6. Cashier; 7. Heavy Equipment Technician/Mechanic; 8. Outside Sales Professional; 9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2945.94 / Week; 10. Medical Surgical Telemetry (Med Surg Tele) Travel Nurse RN - $59.66/Hour $2148/Weekly;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pikeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/21/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 2. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Remote Schedule - (75,000k+); 3. Installation Technician $1,000 sign on bonus!; 4. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,363 per week; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - OR - Operating Room - $2293.2 / Week; 7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,148 per week; 8. Medical ICU (MICU) Travel Nurse RN - $2088 per week in KY; 9. Registered Nurse (RN) - $50/hr in Welch, WV; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Great Pay - Excellent Benefits + Sign-On Bonus - $72K - $99K;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Get hired! Job openings in and around Pikeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent; 2. CDL Need Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Top Pay - Great Benefits; 3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today; 4. Heavy Equipment Technician/Mechanic; 5. Licensed Clinical Social Worker; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - MS/TELE - Medical Surgical/Telemetry - $2901.06 / Week; 7. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Average $1,995/Week + Pay Accelerators; 9. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 10. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

On the hunt for a home in Pikeville? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: GREAT LOCATION, WITH GARAGES AND DECKS<p><strong>For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is that hard to find ranch in the Bowles Addition - walking distance to Pikeville High School. The Bowles Addition is full of kids and is a great neighborhood for your family. You'll enjoy the 2 car garage and the large fenced back yard. The basement has a finished room ideal for a man cave or a play room/game room. This home is 3 bedrooms and 2 baths - and the basement room could also become your 4th bedroom. There is plumbing in the basement so an additional bath could be installed. There are three laundry options - in the basement, in the garage, or in the kitchen pantry closet. Video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7tDXcL5umM&t=47s<p><strong>For open house information, contact Teresa Trivett, Cornerstone Real Estate Group, LLC at 606-899-8300</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Ranch home has 3 bedroom and 2 baths, located [~1/2] mile from hospital.<p><strong>For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Country living! 3 bedroom, 2 bath double wide, with acreage, 2 car portable carport, large garden space, storage building , handicapped ramp, front covered porch, rear deck. Generator will stay, however propane tank is leased. A coal company has a surface lease on the property.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brenda Gooslin, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Pikeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred; 2. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $72.94/Hour $3501/Weekly; 3. Ambitious Sales Representative - uncapped, leads, GROWTH; 4. Installation Technician $1,000 sign on bonus!; 5. Janitorial Commercial District Leader; 6. Clerk; 7. Registered Nurse - RN - Medical Surgical - 16671284-41503; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/13/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 9. Medical Surgical Telemetry (Med Surg Tele) Travel Nurse RN - $59.66/Hour $2148/Weekly; 10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg / Telemetry - $2,363 per week;
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Take a look at these homes on the Pikeville market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: REDUCED PRICE!!! Fabulous brick and stone ranch style home in "immaculate", move in condition. Three bedroom, 2.25 bath home on spacious lot offering privacy plus close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful, cherry hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wonderful, screened in covered back patio with fireplace, new roof 2019, new HVAC 2020, storage building, two car garage, fenced in back yard, two fireplaces inside and many more amenities. Call for your appointment today to see this beautiful home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jim Perry, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Your home is waiting for you, with a large/large lot that has several mature trees. There is plenty room for your new pool, just off the large covered patio. The property goes down at the rear to the pond waters, with plenty room for recreation or gardening.<p><strong>For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy your own Mountain Chalet in Pike County! This home offers over 2000 square feet of living space with 2 or possibly 3 bedrooms. This home offers newer windows and newer gutters. The property is just over an acre and includes a full unfinished basement with garage space and workshop. PLUS a detached 3 car garage also included! This home must not be missed and is priced to sell!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Carefully crafted ranch home built in 2008. This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms including a private bathroom bathroom, spacious dining area open to the kitchen and living room. New heat pump installed 1 year ago, new flooring throughout main areas of the home, newer appliances, and new paint throughout the home. This home sits on a total of 1 acre of flat usable land including a possible second residential lot or use the space for yard/ garden space. Per the Pike County Flood Coordinator, the home is out of the flood plain,the bottom of the yard is in the flood plain. The sellers currently pay $770<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

These houses are for sale in Pikeville

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Looking for a house in Pikeville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Pikeville, KYPosted by
Pikeville News Beat

Job alert: These jobs are open in Pikeville

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville: 1. RN;2. Human Resources Coordinator IV;3. Merchandiser Needed-Experienced- Delbarton, WV Area;4. Sales Representative: Paintsville KY;5. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $53.68/Hour $1932/Weekly;6. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 4/29/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;7. CDL-A Truck Driving Job Offers! Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! HIRING NOW - Quick Apply! (Prestonsburg);8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,742 per week;9. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $1741.5 / Week;10. CDL-A Lease Purchase Truck Driver;