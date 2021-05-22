Save $0.62 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Pikeville

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: REDUCED PRICE!!! Fabulous brick and stone ranch style home in "immaculate", move in condition. Three bedroom, 2.25 bath home on spacious lot offering privacy plus close to shopping and restaurants. Beautiful, cherry hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, wonderful, screened in covered back patio with fireplace, new roof 2019, new HVAC 2020, storage building, two car garage, fenced in back yard, two fireplaces inside and many more amenities. Call for your appointment today to see this beautiful home!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jim Perry, AAA Real Estate Services at 606-433-9700</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Your home is waiting for you, with a large/large lot that has several mature trees. There is plenty room for your new pool, just off the large covered patio. The property goes down at the rear to the pond waters, with plenty room for recreation or gardening.<p><strong>For open house information, contact J.B. Gilliam, Gilliam Realty & Appraisal at 606-432-9144</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy your own Mountain Chalet in Pike County! This home offers over 2000 square feet of living space with 2 or possibly 3 bedrooms. This home offers newer windows and newer gutters. The property is just over an acre and includes a full unfinished basement with garage space and workshop. PLUS a detached 3 car garage also included! This home must not be missed and is priced to sell!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Carefully crafted ranch home built in 2008. This home offers 3 spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, 2 full bathrooms including a private bathroom bathroom, spacious dining area open to the kitchen and living room. New heat pump installed 1 year ago, new flooring throughout main areas of the home, newer appliances, and new paint throughout the home. This home sits on a total of 1 acre of flat usable land including a possible second residential lot or use the space for yard/ garden space. Per the Pike County Flood Coordinator, the home is out of the flood plain,the bottom of the yard is in the flood plain. The sellers currently pay $770<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jennifer Brown Day, REDD, BROWN & WILLIAMS Real Estate Services(Pike) at 606-437-2333</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>