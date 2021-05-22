newsbreak-logo
Where's the cheapest gas in Brookhaven?

Brookhaven News Beat
 2 days ago
(BROOKHAVEN, MS) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookhaven area offering savings of $0.68 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 956 Brookway Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.33 at Chevron at Us-84 West, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookhaven area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:19 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

