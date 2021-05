On Saturday, May 22, some of the Legacy Academy 4-H club members got together to clean tombstones and place small American flags at veterans tombstones. The group placed nearly 100 flags and washed a portion of tombstones that needed cleaning with soap and water and brushes, also scraping moss off. The cemetery was much bigger than they originally thought and know it will take many more meets like this to complete it, but their goal was to make sure the flags got put out before Memorial Day.