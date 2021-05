Fewer counties are showing high transmission of COVID-19 and fewer people are testing positive for the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, Gov. Tom Wolf’s office said Tuesday. Across Pennsylvania, 22 of the state’s 67 counties are seeing substantial transmission of the coronavirus. Last week, the Wolf administration said 40 counties were seeing substantial spread of COVID-19, so the number of counties with high spread dropped nearly in half over the past week. The number of counties with high spread of the virus has dropped notably in recent weeks.