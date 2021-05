Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS ahead for the May 17 episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star on Fox, called "One Day." 9-1-1: Lone Star made a major change to the cast for the second season when Liv Tyler was replaced by Gina Torres as the paramedic captain due to Tyler's departure from the series over hiatus. Torres came into the show fairly fresh off the end of her run as Jessica Pearson over on USA, but she easily slid into playing new and very different character as Tommy Vega. Sadly, Tommy underwent a huge tragedy in "One Day" with the unexpected death of her husband, and the heartbreaking episode proved to me that Torres is the best part of the second season.