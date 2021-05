Create a healthy space beginning from the ground up with the right flooring selection. The key to a healthy floor starts with a clean floor and the easiest way to get that is to use a product that has antimicrobial properties and is able to be easily cleaned and disinfected. In the next couple of sections we’ll get into some of the unique ways flooring is made to repel dirt, clean and disinfect easily. That said, the most important thing about flooring is, of course, color! Did you know there’s a science to color selection? We’ll get more into that toward the end!