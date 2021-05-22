newsbreak-logo
Easton, MD

Easton gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Easton Dispatch
 2 days ago
(EASTON, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Easton, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Carroll Motor Fuels at 8276 Elliott Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Wawa at 8118 Ocean Gtwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Easton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Wawa

8118 Ocean Gtwy , Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.49
$3.21

Miller & Sons

930 Port St, Easton
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Easton Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

