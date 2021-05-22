Easton gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(EASTON, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Easton, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Carroll Motor Fuels at 8276 Elliott Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Wawa at 8118 Ocean Gtwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Easton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.31
$3.49
$3.21
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.39
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.