Easton gas at $2.85 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(EASTON, MD) Depending on where you fill up in Easton, you could be saving up to $0.64 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Carroll Motor Fuels at 8276 Elliott Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Wawa at 8118 Ocean Gtwy , which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Easton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Wawa 8118 Ocean Gtwy , Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.31 $ 3.49 $ 3.21

Miller & Sons 930 Port St, Easton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:07 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.