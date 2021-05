In case you somehow haven’t heard through the grapevine, there’s some serious drama going down with the ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta. And yes, the season just ended. And no, it’s not about Bolo. Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia’s ex, Simon Guobadia, are engaged. Like, to be married. Fresh off of Falynn and Simon’s split that was announced just a few weeks ago. If the timeline isn’t making sense to you, you’re definitely not alone.