100 Years Ago, for the third week of May 1921, from the pages of the Greeley Tribune-Republican newspaper:. A fire caused by lightning at the Great Western Alfalfa Co. in La Salle resulted in only $150 damage, but injured a man who tried to douse the fire with a bucket of water. The fire was burning around a power line, and when the water struck it, it flashed back and threw the man with the bucket, Chris Mosier, about 30 feet through the building. He wasn’t seriously injured.