This is a heartbreaking story of a puppy dumped by his owner on Christmas Eve. On the evening of Christmas Eve, the owner of a white puppy pulled to the side of the road. The man got the dog out of the car. He threw the dogs bed on the shoulder of the road, and took off his leash. He then ran to the car and took off. The puppy frantically tried to get back in the car, and even chased the car.