Aberdeen gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(ABERDEEN, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Aberdeen, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 904 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.28
$3.65
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.47
$3.69
$3.87
$3.33
|card
card$3.53
$3.75
$3.93
$3.39
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.