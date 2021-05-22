Aberdeen gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(ABERDEEN, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Aberdeen, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 904 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven 904 E Market St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ 3.65 $ 3.85 $ --

Q-Mart II 619 E Market St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.29

Safeway 221 W Heron St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Liberty 120 N Alder St, Aberdeen

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.47 $ 3.69 $ 3.87 $ 3.33 card card $ 3.53 $ 3.75 $ 3.93 $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.