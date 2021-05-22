newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, WA

Aberdeen gas at $3.28 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Posted by 
Aberdeen Updates
Aberdeen Updates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0a890c9F00

(ABERDEEN, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Aberdeen, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, 7-Eleven at 904 E Market St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.28 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 5801 Olympic Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:42 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.42 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

7-Eleven

904 E Market St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.28
$3.65
$3.85
$--

Q-Mart II

619 E Market St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$--
$3.29

Safeway

221 W Heron St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.59
$3.69
$3.39

Liberty

120 N Alder St, Aberdeen
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.47
$3.69
$3.87
$3.33
card
card$3.53
$3.75
$3.93
$3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen Updates

Aberdeen, WA
51
Followers
114
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Aberdeen Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aberdeen, WA
Local
Washington Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Market Prices#Sales#Wa#Gallon#Gas Change#7 Eleven#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/23/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $45.19/Hour $1808/Weekly; 3. Clerk; 4. Fin Clipper; 5. Child and Family Services Therapist; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in WA; 7. Travel Nurse RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2,403 per week; 8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,317 per week; 9. Dollar Tree, CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!; 10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $55,000-$65,000/Year - Great Benefits;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Job alert: These jobs are open in Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/22/2021, Average $1,150/Week, $5k Sign-On; 2. Sales Representative - $1500+ per week; 3. Travel Nurse - RN - CCU - Coronary Care Unit - $2574 / Week; 4. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week; 5. NEED A COUPLE TO MANAGE MOTEL & GO-KART TRACK / ALSO 2 MAIDS; 6. Medical-Surgical Travel Nurse RN - $2520 per week in WA; 7. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($2430/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 8. Registered Nurse - Med Surg - 13 Week Contract ($2170/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 9. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $53.60/Hour $1929/Weekly; 10. School Psychologist (Certified) - $1,912 per week;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Weather Forecast For Aberdeen

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Aberdeen: Sunday, May 23: Chance light rain in the day; while light rain during night; Monday, May 24: Light rain in the day; while chance light rain during night; Tuesday, May 25: Chance light rain in the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog during night; Wednesday, May 26: Chance light rain in the day; while rain likely during night;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,034 per week; 2. Occupational Therapist (OT) Travel Allied - $45.19/Hour $1808/Weekly; 3. FBH Healthcare Operations Assistant I; 4. Truck Washer; 5. _WA-SEA-FT: Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler (Manufacturing); 6. Part Time Caregiver - Up to $15/hr; 7. Earn up to $15/hr as an in home Caregiver - PT/FT; 8. NEED A COUPLE TO MANAGE MOTEL & GO-KART TRACK / ALSO 2 MAIDS; 9. Housekeeping; 10. Dollar Tree, CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Get hired! Job openings in and around Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. REGISTERED MEDICAL ASSISTANT (RMA) - GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA (5185); 2. Landscape Crew Leader; 3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2106 / Week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,041 per week; 6. Registered Nurse - LDRP - 13 Week Contract ($1970/wk) - COVID-19 Need; 7. Travel Nursing LPN | $1155.74 weekly | Aberdeen, Washington; 8. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $27.05/Hour $974/Weekly; 9. Housekeeping; 10. Fin Clipper;
Taholah, WAPosted by
Taholah News Watch

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Taholah

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Taholah: 1. Housekeeping; 2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 3. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,041 per week; 4. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2027 / Week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,027 per week;
Taholah, WAPosted by
Taholah News Watch

Get hired! Job openings in and around Taholah

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Taholah: 1. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers; 2. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week; 3. Psychology Associate - SCCC HS; 4. Travel Nurse RN - PACU - Post Anesthetic Care - $2,236 per week; 5. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,171 per week; 6. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2053.77 / Week; 7. Travel Nursing LPN | $1155.74 weekly | Aberdeen, Washington; 8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $72,000/Year + Benefits; 9. RN COVID 19 Shifts $100/hr; 10. CNA 1845-0715 13 Weeks 177040;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Average $60,000/Year + $5,000 Sign-On Bonus;2. Financial Services Representative;3. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $46.73/Hour $1682/Weekly;4. Senior Accountant;5. Therapist;6. Family Support Specialist;7. CDL-A OTR Reefer Drivers - 3K Miles Per Week - 2 Yrs EXP Req'd;8. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,975 per week;9. Class A CDL Car Haul Truck Drivers;10. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1708.2 / Week;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Ready for a change? These Aberdeen jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred;2. Dollar Tree, Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers - Instant Apply!;3. Mover / Lead | $24-$28/hr + $500 signing bonus! (Des Moines);4. CDL-A Truck Driver - Earn $1,000/Week Min. - $4k Sign-On + No-Touch;5. Hiring CDL-A Truck Drivers (1+ Yr Exp. Req.) Earn $81K-$95K+/Yr! - Job Offers Today! (Hoquiam);6. Registered Nurse - RN - Vaccination Site;7. Mover / Helper | $17 - $21/hr! (Des Moines);8. Housekeeping;9. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $80,000/Year;10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn $29.33/Hour + $7,500 Sign-On;
Aberdeen, WAPosted by
Aberdeen Updates

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Aberdeen

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Aberdeen: 1. Life Insurance Sales Agent - Customer Service Experience Preferred;2. Sales and memorial design person;3. Mover / Lead | $24-$28/hr + $500 signing bonus! (Des Moines);4. Motel Handyman;5. CNA 1845-0715 13 Weeks 177040;6. Mover / Helper | $17 - $21/hr! (Des Moines);7. Project Manager - Construction;8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $72,000/Year + Benefits;9. CDL-A Company Driver - $72K - $99K;10. CDL Truck Driver - Flexible Home Time - Earn Up to $74,000/Year;