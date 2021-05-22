Birding Today: Tar Creek Superfund site remains hazardous

Remember the Tar Creek Superfund site in northeast Oklahoma that was mined during a good portion of the 20th century?. The 40-square-mile area of Quapaw, Picher, Cardin, Commerce, and North Miami still retains a heavy concentration of lead, zinc, cadmium, arsenic, and manganese in Oklahoma, as well as Missouri and Kansas. Not only did it affect many of the people of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma negatively by miscarriage and neurological damage to children, this rich prairie was once one of the most important grasslands in the southern Great Plains. It was owned by the tribe and few of the landowners were paid for not only land use, but the destruction caused as a result of the mining. In 2004, the state of Oklahoma enacted the Oklahoma Plan for Tar Creek, though most of the money was used to relocate and buy out some of the property owners. It is unclear if this was fully completed, but decades later, lead levels are still increasing in Grand Lake and the fish are still consumed by more humans than plankton.