In the days of the Viet Nam draft, anti-war protesters argued it was unfair that an 18-year-old wasn’t old enough to buy beer, but he was old enough to die for his country. I never quite understood that. Were they saying that the draft age should be raised or the drinking age should be lowered? Or that drinking and war somehow went together? Any day now, Gov. Kim Reynolds will sign legislation banning “vaccine passports” (which don’t actually exist) in order to protect Iowans from having to prove that they received a vaccine that protects themselves and others from a deadly disease. Why? Because it’s better not to know who’s contagious and who isn’t?