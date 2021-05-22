newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alexandria, MN

Alexandria gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.15 per gallon

Posted by 
Alexandria News Watch
Alexandria News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2glhaR_0a890GvN00

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Alexandria, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 7163Rd Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 7163Rd Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

7163Rd Ave E, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

320 3Rd Ave E , Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.33
$--

Speedway

1424 Broadway St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.24
$3.09

Cenex

1705 Broadway St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.24
$3.09

Holiday

785 N Nokomis St Ne, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.13
$3.29
$3.09

Casey's

700 Voyager Dr, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$--

Casey's

3373 S Broadway St, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Fleet Farm

310 50Th Ave W , Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.39
$3.09

Simonson

4924 Mn-29 S, Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$3.09

Holiday

5310 Mn-29 S , Alexandria
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.02
$3.29
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria News Watch

Alexandria, MN
45
Followers
135
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Alexandria News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Traffic
City
Alexandria, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Gas Prices#Sales#Cheapest#Gallon#Mn#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Alexandria, MNPosted by
Alexandria News Watch

On the hunt for a home in Alexandria? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Searching high and low for an affordable home? The place to start is here! One level, no steps, 3 bedroom home on .47 acres and a corner lot. Close to town and the lakes, however, has the feel of country living. Big kitchen & dining area, open concept, big windows for natural light and fresh paint through out. A large full bath and laundry area is handy to the bedrooms. The storage shed is included and the big yard will be great for kids of all ages. Look no further. Tour today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie Rambow, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Rare opportunity! Level lakeside on the beach waterfront property! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, open concept and up north feel. Association takes care of the maintenance you take care of the to do today questions. Eat, Fish, Swim repeat! Association offers marina, store, laundry, and fish cleaning area, storm shelter, bath houses and beautiful sand beaches. This is one of 5 cabins available, take your pick and start making memories on Lake Mary! Possession early fall 2021. Ask for details.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Julie Rambow, Randy Fischer Real Estate, Inc at 320-762-1050</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> This home is an excellent example of Craftsman Bungalow style: one and one-half story; fieldstone or lake boulder porch base, porch columns, and exterior chimney; unique curved rafters that support the eaves; two gables and unique cement window sills. You are welcomed through the front with a large screened in porch into the open living room and formal dining room. The kitchen is fully updated with walk out to the deck/pergula. Built-in 1915 (listed in the historical registry) this home has been updated while keeping the integrity of the original style. Some features are open living spaces, gas fireplace, claw foot tub, Corian countertops, beautiful woodwork, and wood floors. Main floor also has a bedroom, library/den and a full bath. Upstairs features a large owner's suite with built in wardrobe cabinets, shelves, fireplace, a secret storage room, and a large bathroom, and another bedroom. Basement has a laundry room, bathroom, rec room and 2 storage rooms.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Doug Holm, Realty Executives Alex H S at 320-763-4255</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Enjoy life at the Village Cooperative Senior Living Community! Your next lifestyle is waiting for you in Unit #350 inside this 28-unit complex for 62+ active seniors. Enjoy living right in beautiful downtown Alexandria. Walking distance to restaurants, the library, antique stores, theater and shopping. This unit is 1019 SF and includes many great features such as in home washer/dryer, dishwasher, central air, open floor plan with two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a balcony for enjoying the great outdoors! Common amenities include a community room with full kitchen, gardens, exercise room, a guest suite, heated parking and centrally located elevator. All measurements are to be verified by the buyer.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Brandon Johnson, Coldwell Banker Crown Realtors at 320-762-2172</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>