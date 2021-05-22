Alexandria gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.15 per gallon

(ALEXANDRIA, MN) Depending on where you fill up in Alexandria, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

Casey's at 7163Rd Ave E was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.34 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Casey's at 7163Rd Ave E, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:27 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.80.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of all the stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 7163Rd Ave E, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Holiday 320 3Rd Ave E , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.33 $ --

Speedway 1424 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Cenex 1705 Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.24 $ 3.09

Holiday 785 N Nokomis St Ne, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.13 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Casey's 700 Voyager Dr, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Casey's 3373 S Broadway St, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 310 50Th Ave W , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Simonson 4924 Mn-29 S, Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Holiday 5310 Mn-29 S , Alexandria

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.02 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.