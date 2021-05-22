newsbreak-logo
Athens, TX

Athens gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Posted by 
Athens Journal
Athens Journal
 2 days ago
(ATHENS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Athens area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 601 S Prairieville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1117 E Tyler St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's

807 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.72

Murphy USA

1401 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.72
$3.02
$3.32
$2.72

Shell

1117 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.45
$3.59
$2.79

Exxon

1421 E Tyler St, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.45
$2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

