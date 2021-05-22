Athens gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ATHENS, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Athens area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.87 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CEFCO at 601 S Prairieville St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.72 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1117 E Tyler St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:34 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.82.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Brookshire's 807 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.72

Murphy USA 1401 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 2.72

Shell 1117 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ 2.79

Exxon 1421 E Tyler St, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.45 $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:34 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.