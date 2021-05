Million Dollar Listing New York is a huge success. The show has been on the air for years, it’s made many a man famous, and it’s currently showcasing the first successful female real estate broker around – and it’s changing the game. Kirsten Jordan is the newest face on the show, and she’s making some big changes to her own life, and to the lives of the men already featured in this alleged “Boy’s club,” and she’s feeling quite good about it. Fans are excited to get to know her, and we cannot wait to share with you what we’ve learned about the lovely new star of this hit show.