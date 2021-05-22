Ottawa gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(OTTAWA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Ottawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.04 at Minit Mart at 911 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Road Ranger 3041 Il-71, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.26 card card $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ 3.26

Thorntons 203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.99

Circle K 1500 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 2.98

Shell 1441 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.5 $ 4 $ 3.09

BP 2801 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 4.02 $ 3.09

BP 4105 Columbus St, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.54 $ 4.04 $ 3.09

Shell 3069 N Il-71, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.09

BP 403 E Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.21 $ 3.61 $ 4.01 $ 3.11

Minit Mart 911 1St Ave, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 4.04 $ 3.13

Casey's 400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.