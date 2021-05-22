newsbreak-logo
Ottawa, IL

Ottawa gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Ottawa Bulletin
Ottawa Bulletin
 2 days ago
(OTTAWA, IL) Gas prices vary across in the Ottawa area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $1.35 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Road Ranger at 3041 Il-71. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.04 at Minit Mart at 911 1St Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:28 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Road Ranger

3041 Il-71, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.26
card
card$3.19
$3.59
$3.99
$3.26

Thorntons

203 W Etna Rd, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$2.99

Circle K

1500 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$2.98

Shell

1441 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.5
$4
$3.09

BP

2801 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.52
$4.02
$3.09

BP

4105 Columbus St, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.54
$4.04
$3.09

Shell

3069 N Il-71, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$4.04
$3.09

BP

403 E Norris Dr, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.21
$3.61
$4.01
$3.11

Minit Mart

911 1St Ave, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$4.04
$3.13

Casey's

400 W Norris Dr, Ottawa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$3.85
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:28 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

