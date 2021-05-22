newsbreak-logo
Campbellsville, KY

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Campbellsville

Campbellsville Dispatch
Campbellsville Dispatch
 2 days ago
(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Campbellsville, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.47 at Shell at 725 E Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

625 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.1
$3.35
$--

Shell

725 E Broadway, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.89

Marathon

250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.17
$3.47
$2.89

Shell

726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.29
$3.45
$2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville Dispatch

Campbellsville, KY
With Campbellsville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

#Gas Prices#Fuel Prices#Murphy Usa#Shell#Campbellsville Bypass#Savings#Gallon#Ky#Broadway
