Gas savings: The cheapest station in Campbellsville

(CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY) Depending on where you fill up in Campbellsville, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 625 Campbellsville Bypass. Regular there was listed at $2.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.47 at Shell at 725 E Broadway, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:21 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.88.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 625 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.1 $ 3.35 $ --

Shell 725 E Broadway, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Marathon 250 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 2.89

Shell 726 Campbellsville Bypass, Campbellsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:21 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.