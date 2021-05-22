Crescent City gas at $4.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) According to Crescent City gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

Patriot at 1089 Us-101 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $4.31 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 900 Us-101 N, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.81.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crescent City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.35 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Patriot 1089 Us-101 N, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.31 $ 4.51 $ 4.71 $ 4.35

Texaco 1006 Us-101 N, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.73 $ 4.35

Patriot 1500 Northcrest Dr, Crescent City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.33 $ 4.53 $ 4.73 $ 4.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:41 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.