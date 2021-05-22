Crescent City gas at $4.31 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Spacious cabin in the woods feel, but still close to town. A-frame with large attached carport on 1.3 acres with redwoods, outbuildings, dog kennels, etc. Large living room with knotty pine ceiling and skylights, kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, bathroom and spacious laundry room down stairs. Spiral staircase leading to 2 bedrooms upstairs (one does not have closet) and large loft with lots of area for storage, etc. Slider in living room leads to deck overlooking large yard...<p><strong>For open house information, contact DEBBIE OLSON, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRGVsJTIwTm9ydGUlMjBBc3NvY2lhdGlvbiUyMG9mJTIwUmVhbHRvcnMuJTIwQWxsJTIwcmlnaHRzJTIwcmVzZXJ2ZWQuJTIwQWxsJTIwaW5mb3JtYXRpb24lMjBwcm92aWRlZCUyMGJ5JTIwdGhlJTIwbGlzdGluZyUyMGFnZW50L2Jyb2tlciUyMGlzJTIwZGVlbWVkJTIwcmVsaWFibGUlMjBidXQlMjBpcyUyMG5vdCUyMGd1YXJhbnRlZWQlMjBhbmQlMjBzaG91bGQlMjBiZSUyMGluZGVwZW5kZW50bHklMjB2ZXJpZmllZC4lMjhJRCUzQSUyMHJlYWx0b3ItLS0zeWQtRE5BT1JDQS0yMDA1MzklMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Unique property currently used as profitable Vacation Rental Business, Can be purchased as Turn-key business with fully furnished units. Updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home, airstream and small travel trailer with covered decks, outdoor bathroom and shower, greenhouse, etc. Owners have used the natural landscaping and put their artful touches and redwood studded, gravel trails throughout the property. Lg storage shed and garage providing plenty of storage. Hot tub included. 2 separate parcels.<p><strong>For open house information, contact DEBBIE OLSON, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Great investment opportunity on this county home with development potential. Listing includes 285 Modoc St: 3 bed, 2 bath home on 0.25 acres, 1325 Lauff Ave: Vacant lot w/ 0.41 acres & 1300 Lauff Ave: Vacant lot w/ 0.33 acres. Possible split potential to create 5 additional lots to be built on. Demo the home and build new or renovate. Home has had some updating including a roof & double pane vinyl windows all done within the past 10 years. Lots are all zoned R1B6. Located just a few blocks to the beach!<p><strong>For open house information, contact CAITLIN SCHAFER, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>Wonderfully maintained beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, oversized master suite with on-suite bathroom and large walk-in closet. Custom dream kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops, on demand water heater, heat pump, attached 2 car garage, covered patio area perfect for outdoor entertaining, fully fenced oversized backyard, fire pit area, large storage shop with built in work table all situated on a little over a quarter of an acre. Call today to schedule a viewing. Appointment only.<p><strong>For open house information, contact VALENTINA FRY, STREMBERG REALTY at 707-465-2121</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>