Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Brookings

(BROOKINGS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookings area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 422 E Highway 14. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at BP at 2420 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 422 E Highway 14, Volga

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.04

Casey's 53422Nd Ave S, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Gas N Mor 600 6Th St, Brookings

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.