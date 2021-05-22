newsbreak-logo
Brookings, SD

Save up to $1.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Brookings

Brookings Journal
Brookings Journal
 2 days ago
(BROOKINGS, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Brookings area offering savings of $1.10 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 422 E Highway 14. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at BP at 2420 6Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Brookings area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's

422 E Highway 14, Volga
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.39
$3.04

Casey's

53422Nd Ave S, Brookings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$--
$--
$--

Gas N Mor

600 6Th St, Brookings
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

