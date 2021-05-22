Save $0.65 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sheridan area offering savings of $0.65 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 936 E Brundage Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik 1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.68 $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.07 card card $ 2.68 $ 2.88 $ 3.08 $ 3.07

Holiday 936 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.