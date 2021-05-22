newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Save $0.65 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHFh3_0a88zBaP00

(SHERIDAN, WY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Sheridan area offering savings of $0.65 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Exxon at 1229 E Brundage Ln was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.64 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Holiday at 936 E Brundage Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:38 AM, Saturday, the average price was $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Maverik

1242 E Bundage Lane, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$3.07
card
card$2.68
$2.88
$3.08
$3.07

Holiday

936 E Brundage Ln, Sheridan
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:38 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
21
Followers
127
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Traffic
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Bargain Hunters#Exxon#Gallon#Gas Change#Savings#Wy#Selling#Holiday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Gas Prices Up 65% In Last Year; 4 Cent Increase in Last Week

While Wyoming has not felt the sting of gasoline shortages seen in the last week in the eastern U.S., its gas prices are still rising in advance of the upcoming three-day holiday. Figures provided in the regular report by GasBuddy.com, a company that tracks gasoline prices throughout the country, showed...
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Sheridan

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Sheridan: 1. REMOTE Sr Node Engineer; 2. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 05/17/2021, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver; 3. IT Technician (Computer Hardware & Support); 4. Online Summer Camp Leader (Remote); 5. Work At Home Bilingual Retention Associate Account Executive; 6. Registered Nurse (RN) - In-Home Clinical Research (PRN); 7. Need Dedicated CDL Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Avg. $62,000-$92,000/Yr; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 05/17/2021, Reliable Home Time, Great Pay; 9. Information Technology Systems Administrator; 10. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative;
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

These houses are for sale in Sheridan

(SHERIDAN, WY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Wyoming StateSheridan Media

Wyoming Wood Prices Soar Due to COVID, Labor Problems

There are some things we definitely take for granted in our society – for example, construction projects. Many of us just assume we can go to the lumber yard, get the supplies we need, and build whatever we have in mind. But what happens when those supplies just aren’t available?
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

Check out these homes on the Sheridan market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Views, Acreage & Amenities! Gorgeous country property in an excellent location with a beautiful builder-select CUSTOM HOME, 2240 sq ft heated SHOP, TWO 2-CAR GARAGES, HORSE FRIENDLY w/ DITCH WATER, RV PARKING. Spacious home is designed for gathering and entertaining with a beautiful outdoor covered party patio and grill area with spa and unbelieveable views. Main level features a great room that brings in the views, large kitchen and dining nook area, formal dining, deluxe master suite with private patio, guest bedroom ensuite, spacious mud and laundry room, and office. Lower level has large den and game room, grotto/bar, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and huge amounts of storage. Private upper bonus area perfect for hobby room. No HOA. Horse shed, fenced. Take a look at this ONE-OF-A-KIND property<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Cianna plan is a wonderful Modern Farmhouse style plan with stunning curb appeal. One step inside the home, and you'll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite includes a master bath with an enclosed toilet, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath. Back on the main floor the homes 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> $15,000 PRICE REDUCTION! This property is zoned for residential and commercial. This 3 bedroom ranch style home is located on .63 acres in town. The B1 zoning in is hard to find and gives options for residential as well as business use. Evergreens, fruit and nut trees, berry bushes and garden space add charm to this spacious yard. The garage has a built-in shop with extra storage upstairs. Extra parking for RV and toys. Recent improvements: (2019) roof and gutters on house and garage, new awnings and water heater; the interior living room, dining room and one bedroom have been completely remodeled. A new owner can add special touches on other areas of the house. With an accepted offer, owner will consider up to $5000 allowance for carpet or other improvements at closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Grant, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Get ready to move into this airy well maintained three bedroom two bath home with a two car garage located near Meadowlark elementary school. Gardens, decking, a patio and a pergola are a handful of the amenities that you will find outside. All measurements are approximate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Media

Sheridan County OKs Lot Sale to Excalibur Construction

The Sheridan County Commission, during their recent meeting, approved the sale of 12 lots in the Trailside at Woodland Park Subdivision to Excalibur Construction, Inc. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller explained that the county, towns and cities all approved the development as an affordable housing development, with the lot and housing package to be priced at no more than $250,000 per lot.
Sheridan County, WYGillette News Record

Ramoco mine could be open by fall, CEO says

RANCHESTER — After years of permitting review and promised timelines that have come and gone, Ramaco Carbon CEO Randall Atkins said Wyoming's first new coal mine in more than four decades could be operational as early as this fall. But a project Atkins hopes will ”make Sheridan the next Carbon...
Sheridan County, WYSheridan Press

Brook mine could be operational as early as fall

RANCHESTER — After years of permitting review and promised timelines that have come and gone, Ramaco Carbon CEO Randall Atkins said Wyoming's first new coal mine in more than four decades could be operational as early as this fall. But a project Atkins hopes will ”make Sheridan the next Carbon...
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Sheridan market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: UNDER CONTRACT AND ACCEPTING BACKUP OFFERS. This one-of-a-kind property is located on a large corner lot in the heart of Sheridan's thriving North Main business district. This quintessential two-story handicap accessible home offers over 1400 sq feet of living area and a nearly 500 sq foot basement for additional living space or storage. It features two bedrooms, one bathroom, a sizable living room or conference area, and spacious back patio with ample room for large family gatherings or office parties. The multifunctional 1550 sq foot shop is divided into several finished spaces, a bathroom, and large garage area. Also included are four storage buildings which are currently rented. Make this your new home or business location today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Matt Paulus, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Are you looking for a no-maintenance living in a residential neighborhood community with landscaping and snow removal taken care of for you? Well look no further that his beautiful condo located in Burton Flats. (Not the Old Highland Park School Anymore) The Year Built may show 1956, but this is NO 1956 Condo - transformed mid-century architecture into warm, modern living spaces. Located on Highland Ave close to schools, the medical corridor and downtown. This 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo with Open Kitchen, Dining and Living Area with Fireplace, ADA Accessible, 2-Car Garage and private gated courtyard with security system. Access to newly built Health Club. Call List Agents for Private Showing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jill Bates, BEST Real Estate WY, LLC at 307-675-2378</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this post card worthy 1920's Victorian located on a beautifully landscaped corner lot in the heart of downtown Sheridan. The beckoning front porch flows into the tastefully appointed 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home where you will find original built-in cabinets, hardwood floors, updated bathroom and kitchen with soft-close cabinets, large apron sink, granite countertops and subway tile. You will love the spacious upstairs bonus room that has a clever built-in hideaway bed. A detached oversized heated garage, white picket fencing and patio create the perfect outdoor courtyard for relaxing or entertaining during warm Wyoming summer days. All measurements are approximate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Beautiful home in historic neighborhood with original charm on large corner lot with fenced backyard. Upgrades in the last month include new wiring, furnace and central air. All measurements are approximate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

House-hunt Sheridan: What’s on the market

(SHERIDAN, WY) Looking for a house in Sheridan? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.