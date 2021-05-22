Save $0.65 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Sheridan

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Views, Acreage & Amenities! Gorgeous country property in an excellent location with a beautiful builder-select CUSTOM HOME, 2240 sq ft heated SHOP, TWO 2-CAR GARAGES, HORSE FRIENDLY w/ DITCH WATER, RV PARKING. Spacious home is designed for gathering and entertaining with a beautiful outdoor covered party patio and grill area with spa and unbelieveable views. Main level features a great room that brings in the views, large kitchen and dining nook area, formal dining, deluxe master suite with private patio, guest bedroom ensuite, spacious mud and laundry room, and office. Lower level has large den and game room, grotto/bar, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths and huge amounts of storage. Private upper bonus area perfect for hobby room. No HOA. Horse shed, fenced. Take a look at this ONE-OF-A-KIND property<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Powder Horn, Powder Horn Realty, Inc. at 307-674-9545</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> The Cianna plan is a wonderful Modern Farmhouse style plan with stunning curb appeal. One step inside the home, and you'll find yourself in the soaring 2 story entry. The great room, dining room, and kitchen flow seamlessly in an open layout. The second floor includes 3 bedrooms and a laundry room. The master suite includes a master bath with an enclosed toilet, walk-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a centrally located hall bath. Back on the main floor the homes 2 car garage accesses the home through a mudroom with a catch-all.<p><strong>For open house information, contact David Wills, Summit Realty Group Inc. at 307-751-8912</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> $15,000 PRICE REDUCTION! This property is zoned for residential and commercial. This 3 bedroom ranch style home is located on .63 acres in town. The B1 zoning in is hard to find and gives options for residential as well as business use. Evergreens, fruit and nut trees, berry bushes and garden space add charm to this spacious yard. The garage has a built-in shop with extra storage upstairs. Extra parking for RV and toys. Recent improvements: (2019) roof and gutters on house and garage, new awnings and water heater; the interior living room, dining room and one bedroom have been completely remodeled. A new owner can add special touches on other areas of the house. With an accepted offer, owner will consider up to $5000 allowance for carpet or other improvements at closing.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Susan Grant, CENTURY 21 BHJ Realty, Inc. at 307-672-5838</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Get ready to move into this airy well maintained three bedroom two bath home with a two car garage located near Meadowlark elementary school. Gardens, decking, a patio and a pergola are a handful of the amenities that you will find outside. All measurements are approximate.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Team Kessner, King, Dearcorn & Rader, ERA Carroll Realty, Co., Inc. at 307-767-28911</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>