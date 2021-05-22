newsbreak-logo
Fallon gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

Fallon News Watch
Fallon News Watch
 2 days ago
(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Golden Gate

1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.03
$3.4
$3.55
$3.25
card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.61
$3.31

Maverik

850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.45
$3.22

Speedway

1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.18
$3.28
$3.38
$3.23
card
card$3.18
$3.28
$3.38
$3.23

Skips Mini Market

4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.23

NEX

4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Fallon News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

