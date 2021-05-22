Fallon gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.
Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.03
$3.4
$3.55
$3.25
|card
card$3.21
$3.46
$3.61
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.25
$3.45
$3.22
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.18
$3.28
$3.38
$3.23
|card
card$3.18
$3.28
$3.38
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.35
$3.55
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.