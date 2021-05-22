Fallon gas at $3.03 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(FALLON, NV) According to Fallon gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.58 per gallon on gas.

Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.03 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Golden Gate at 1755 W Williams Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.61.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 10:39 AM, Saturday, the average price was $3.26 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Golden Gate 1755 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.03 $ 3.4 $ 3.55 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.21 $ 3.46 $ 3.61 $ 3.31

Maverik 850 West Williams Avenue, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.22

Speedway 1000 W Williams Ave, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.18 $ 3.28 $ 3.38 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.18 $ 3.28 $ 3.38 $ 3.23

Skips Mini Market 4945 Reno Hwy , Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.23

NEX 4755 Pasture Rd, Fallon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:39 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.