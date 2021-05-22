newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watertown, SD

Save up to $1.73 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Watertown

Posted by 
Watertown News Watch
Watertown News Watch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0a88z6G100

(WATERTOWN, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Watertown area offering savings of $1.73 per gallon.

Cenex at 220 10Th St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 305 10Th St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watertown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Cenex

220 10Th St Sw, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.34
$--

Clark

103 5Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$--

Casey's

1854Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$3.09

Cenex

152 4Th St Ne, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09

Sinclair

609 5Th St Se, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$--

Sinclair

305 10Th St Nw, Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Tesoro

916 9Th Ave Se , Watertown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Watertown News Watch

Watertown News Watch

Watertown, SD
34
Followers
142
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, SD
Traffic
City
Watertown, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gas Stations#Bargain Hunters#Sales#Sinclair#Gallon#Savings#Selling#Sd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related