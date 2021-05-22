Save up to $1.73 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Watertown
(WATERTOWN, SD) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Watertown area offering savings of $1.73 per gallon.
Cenex at 220 10Th St Sw was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $1.76 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Sinclair at 305 10Th St Nw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Watertown area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.83 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.34
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.34
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:27 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.