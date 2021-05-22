Save up to $0.71 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Deridder

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: This 2 bedroom/1 Bath home is ready for YOU to bring your home renovation dreams to life! The peaceful, tree lined lot offers a restful, country feel while being less then 1 mile away from DOWNTOWN DERIDDER. Feeling like you are 'away from it all' while being within walking distance from festivals, restaurants, recreation and the library, is truly a rare opportunity in this area. Don't miss your chance to turn this diamond in the rough into a gem!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtU1dMMjEwMDAxMzYlMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Custom built home in the city limits of DeRidder located on over 6 acres of property. Home is energy efficient, well-kept, open/split floorplan, cathedral ceilings in living room, island bar that seats several bar stools, built-in appliance center off kitchen area, double ovens, hard surface flooring, built-in cabinetry galore. Maintenance free exterior, oversized concrete driveway including a circle drive in front, landscaped, storage off carport, workshop, porch off master bedroom, and a stock pond. Must see!<p><strong>For open house information, contact TONY CORNNER, Century 21 Bono Realty at 337-478-1578</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtU1dMMjEwMDA5MjElMjklMjIlMkMlMjAlMjJyZWFkT25XZWJVcmwlMjIlM0ElMjAlMjIlMjIlN0Q="></nbtemplate>Possible investment opportunity! This 3/2 cottage in the heart of DeRidder features 2 living areas, solid wood doors, great natural lighting and a storage shed on a nice lot. It is need of significant renovations, however the blueprint is there to make this house a charming home, schedule your showing today!<p><strong>For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtMTkxNzQ4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>This 3/1 wood sided home with metal roof is in need of extensive renovation, however the GORGEOUS lot features a breathtaking old oak tree, mature cypress, and a metal workshop on slab. If renovation isn't in the cards for you, consider using the lot as your new home site. Their are no restrictions and the lot is incredibly private being located on a dead-end road while only a short drive from the DeRidder city limits.<p><strong>For open house information, contact JENNIFER SPROLES, CENTURY-21 BESSETTE REALTY at 337-474-2185</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwR3JlYXRlciUyMFNvdXRoZXJuJTIwTUxTLiUyMEFsbCUyMHJpZ2h0cyUyMHJlc2VydmVkLiUyMEFsbCUyMGluZm9ybWF0aW9uJTIwcHJvdmlkZWQlMjBieSUyMHRoZSUyMGxpc3RpbmclMjBhZ2VudC9icm9rZXIlMjBpcyUyMGRlZW1lZCUyMHJlbGlhYmxlJTIwYnV0JTIwaXMlMjBub3QlMjBndWFyYW50ZWVkJTIwYW5kJTIwc2hvdWxkJTIwYmUlMjBpbmRlcGVuZGVudGx5JTIwdmVyaWZpZWQuJTI4SUQlM0ElMjByZWFsdG9yLS0tM3lkLUdTTUxTTEEtMTk0MjE5JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>