Deridder, LA

Save up to $0.71 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Deridder

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 2 days ago
(DERIDDER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Deridder, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrac at 402 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1004 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA

1123 N Pine St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$2.96
$3.26
$2.62

Circle K

1004 E 1St St, DeRidder
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$3.02
$3.32
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Deridder Journal

Deridder Journal

Deridder, LA
With Deridder Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

