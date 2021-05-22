Save up to $0.71 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Deridder

(DERIDDER, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Deridder, you could be saving up to $0.71 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Fastrac at 402 W 1St St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.61 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Circle K at 1004 E 1St St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.32.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Deridder area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.70 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1123 N Pine St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 2.62

Circle K 1004 E 1St St, DeRidder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:31 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.