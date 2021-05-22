Palmer gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(PALMER, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Palmer, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palmer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Tesoro 400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.97

Chevron 439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Carrs 664 W Evergreen, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Fred Meyer 170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.43 $ 2.99

Shell 175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Tesoro 485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.