Palmer gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(PALMER, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Palmer, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palmer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.43
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.04
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.