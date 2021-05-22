newsbreak-logo
Palmer Today

Palmer gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

Palmer Today
Palmer Today
 2 days ago
(PALMER, AK) Depending on where you fill up in Palmer, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 439 W Evergreen Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Palmer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shell

8151 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$--
$--
$2.94

Tesoro

400 Glacier View Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$2.97

Chevron

439 W Evergreen Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.29
$3.49
$3.69
$2.99

Carrs

664 W Evergreen, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.43
$2.99

Fred Meyer

170 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.43
$2.99

Shell

175 W Arctic Ave, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99

Tesoro

485 Outer Springer Loop, Palmer
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.04

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:42 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Palmer, AK
With Palmer Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

