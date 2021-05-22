newsbreak-logo
Keene, NH

Here’s the cheapest gas in Keene Saturday

Keene Times
Keene Times
 2 days ago
(KEENE, NH) According to Keene gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.84 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CITGO at 465 West St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.81 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to 7-Eleven at 849 Court St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.65.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 09:58 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO

465 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.81
$3.16
$3.46
$2.94
card
card$2.86
$3.21
$3.51
$2.99

Mobil

219 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.11
$3.36
$--

Irving

410 West St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.57
$--

CITGO

501 Main St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.39
$2.99

Mobil

510 Washington St, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.14
$3.39
$2.99

CITGO

189 W Swanzey Rd, Swanzey
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.88
$3.18
$3.38
$2.98
card
card$2.92
$3.23
$3.43
$3.03

Irving

650 Park Ave, Keene
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.45
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 09:58 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

