Gas savings: The cheapest station in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 2920 Decatur Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.3 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 703 S White St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 2920 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 3 $ 3.3 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 1813 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 2.95 $ 3.2 $ 2.84

Circle K 2631 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.7 $ 3 $ 3.4 $ --

Circle K 529 John J Duncan Pkwy, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ 3.21 $ --

Ingles Gas Express 915 Decatur Pike, Athens

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.