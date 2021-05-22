newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Athens, TN

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Athens

Posted by 
Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0a88yzAk00

(ATHENS, TN) According to Athens gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.29 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Speedway at 2920 Decatur Pike was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.3 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 703 S White St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 10:18 AM, Saturday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway

2920 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3
$3.3
$3.09

Murphy USA

1813 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$2.95
$3.2
$2.84

Circle K

2631 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.7
$3
$3.4
$--

Circle K

529 John J Duncan Pkwy, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.01
$3.21
$--

Ingles Gas Express

915 Decatur Pike, Athens
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$2.98
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 10:18 AM, Saturday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Athens Digest

Athens Digest

Athens, TN
79
Followers
137
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Athens Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Decatur, TN
City
Athens, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Gas Stations#Gas Prices#Sales#Speedway#Decatur Pike#Exxon#Savings#Gallon#Selling#Tn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Place
Athens
News Break
Gas Price
Related
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Athens Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Athens: Tuesday, May 25: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 26: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 27: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Friday, May 28: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night;
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Athens forecast: Your 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Athens: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Friday, May 21: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Coming soon: Athens events

1. Lifeguard Recertification Class - Athens, TN 2021; 2. EmiSunshine; 3. Fried Pickle Festival & All Things Pickle; 4. Cookie Truck In Athens!!!; 5. Absolute Auction of Athens Electric Motor Service;
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

House-hunt Athens: What’s on the market

(ATHENS, TN) Looking for a house in Athens? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place. From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Athens

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Athens: 1. CDL Truck Driver - Top Pay + $4,000 Sign-On; 2. Insurance Consultant; 3. Assistant Restaurant Manager; 4. Plant Manager Composites Manufacturing; 5. Mobile Mechanic - $23.47 / hr; 6. CDL Truck Driver - Owner Operator - Earn Up to $200,000/Year; 7. Virtual Sales Associate; 8. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 9. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,165 per week; 10. Need CDL Truck Driver Team Now, 5/7/21, Earn up to 34 CPM Per Driver;
Etowah, TNdailypostathenian.com

Local power rates fall in May as transition rate remains

The power rate for local residents has fallen some in the month of May. For customers of Etowah Utilities Board (EUB), the rate dropped 2.5%, which comes to about a $2.50 decrease in the average residential bill. For Athens Utilities Board (AUB) customers, the rate declined to $0.08573 cents per...
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

These Athens companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience: 1. Entry Level Management - Interview Today - Customer Service 2. Sales Rep - Home or Remote 3. CDL Truck Driver - Recent Grads Welcome - Earn Up to $60,000/Year 4. Entry Level Manufacturing Production 5. Assembly Associate 6. Inside Sales position - Work from Home - Motivated Individuals 7. Call Center - Sales Cold Callers
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Ready for a change? These Athens jobs are accepting applications

Want to get yourself a job? Here are a selection of open positions in Athens: 1. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 2. Full/Part Time Sales Representative - $700-1200/week. Work from home.; 3. * $15.58 - $15.78 * Foundry Operator; 4. CDL-A Flatbed Drivers / $.50 - $.57 CPM / Avg. 2,400 - 2,500 Miles Weekly; 5. Need CDL-A Truck Driver Now, 5/7/2021, Earn Up to $2.4k Every 2 Weeks; 6. Travel Nurse RN - Home Health - $2,165 per week; 7. Medical Surgical (Med Surg) Travel Nurse RN - $47.80/Hour $1721/Weekly; 8. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $1773.36 / Week; 9. Home Weekly-New Pay Plan-Guarantee Pay; 10. CDL-A OTR Company Truck Driver - Great Pay & Benefits!;
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Take a look at these homes on the Athens market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Country Setting: Extra nice 3 Bedroom 2 bath home. Screened in porch, Detached garage, on 2.5 acres, bring your rod and go fishing in the pond. Very convenient to I 75 A rare find ACT NOW.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Diana Kelley, Keller Williams West Knoxville at 865-966-5005</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Check out this Move in Ready recently updated home in the city limits of Athens! It is only a few minutes from downtown and shopping. This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath home sits on a level corner lot consisting of a fenced back yard with a large storage shed/garage with electric, and big enough to drive a car in or have a large workshop. This absolutely charming home boasts gorgeous arched doorways, beautiful ceramic wash basins, ceramic tile shower, a gas fireplace, tile and hardwood floors and much more! A must see before it is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Melissa Moree, Realty Executives Main Street at 423-836-9494</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> Great single level , on a level yard in great location! Walk over to the community pool directly beside to cool off during the Summer! Have a pool for small fee and no hassle! Directly Minutes to I-75 ,easy walk to downtown Athens and park. Features large front deck for entertaining with arbor! The home is move in ready with lots of recent updates etc. Newer roof. Recently painted exterior siding and decking, handicap accessible ramp for entry. Walk inside to large livingroom area with new engineered wood flooring, kitchen updated nicely with newer stainless range, new hood and newer refrigerator. Bathrooms recently updated. Large master bedroom and other bedrooms. Nice landscaping, especially in Spring when everything blooms. Storage shed for tools and mower. Will not last long!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Ozzie Webb, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate> MULTIPLE OFFER SITUATION. SELLER IS ASKING FOR HIGHEST AND BEST OFFERS BY SUNDAY 4/11/21 AT 5PM. Large rancher in a great Athens location! This three bedroom - two full bath home has a lot to offer! Sitting on a large/level corner lot with partial stone exterior, 1-car carport and an abundance of landscaping. Interior features include kitchen, dining room, laundry room, family room/den, living room to go with the 3 nice sized bedrooms. Conveniently located to all amenities Athens has to offer. Make your appointment today before it is gone!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nate Durham, Chattanooga Real Estate Group at 423-226-2726</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="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"></nbtemplate>
Athens, TNPosted by
Athens Digest

Take advantage of a rainy Thursday in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Athens Thursday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.